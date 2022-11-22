NAMPA — On Saturday, struggling parents smiled tenderly as they watched their children eat a free holiday feast while David Ferdinand, a former Canyon County commissioner, strummed Amazing Grace on his guitar.
In the College Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, volunteers clad in black aprons served an early Thanksgiving meal for low-income families, single mothers, young children and others in need.
"It’s unbelievable, I’m on cloud nine," President and CEO of the Boise Rescue Mission Bill Roscoe said. "You come in the door and all you feel is love everywhere. Everybody’s here to do the right thing. Everyone's here with the right heart."
The Boise Rescue Mission has two Great Thanksgiving Banquets every year — one in Nampa and one in Boise. People in need register online so the mission can be prepared with turkey boxes for people to take home. Boise's banquet will be on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Rockies.
Registration for both events is now closed, but Roscoe said the mission always prepares for walk-ins.
"We'll serve everyone," Roscoe said. "Everybody forgets for a little while that they are here because they're needy."
On Saturday, turkey dinners complete with mashed potatoes, stuffing and green beans were served to 4,300 people — a record-breaking high, Roscoe said. By noon, the mission had 400 volunteers working in shifts.
"This is the most generous community on the face of the Earth," Roscoe said. "After 20 years, every single time we have gone to the community for help, they've come through."
A volunteer who referred to herself as Grandma Mary and Tina McNeiece were among the hundreds of volunteers in Nampa, waiting tables and visiting with people as they ate.
"As volunteers, we not only get to serve, but we get to go and visit with them," Grandma Mary said. "They bless us more than we bless them."
When people first arrive, they attend a chapel service — giving the servers time to clean up after guests and set up placemats. After the chapel service, people come sit at a table and order food from volunteers like Grandma Mary and McNeiece.
"It's nice to see families come in and sit down and take a breath," McNeiece said. "To be able to eat and not have anyone trying to shoo them out — and those who wanted to take their time could hang out and have a conversation, like they're at home."
Clearly aware that kids would be at the banquet, the mission had clowns, princesses and Star Wars characters walking around tables and interacting with kids.
"You think you're coming to serve somebody, to help, but really it just blesses us," Mary said. "We get the privilege of getting to be here."
Ariana Ramirez, 16, brought her grandma to the annual Great Thanksgiving Banquet from Caldwell. They've attended the event once before.
"It's a really big help in our family, knowing that we have support around us," Ramirez said.
With friendly people serving and visiting with them, her grandma, Dina Ortivez, said the church had a strong feeling of companionship and camaraderie.
"A little talking does wonders for the soul," Ortivez said.
Shastina Brooks brought her 2-year-old son for a meal and picked up a turkey box on the way out.
"I’m really grateful for an event like this," Brooks said. "I’m low income and it's nice to have some support."
The Boise Rescue Mission started as a soup kitchen with 16 beds for those in need in 1958, Roscoe said. Now, the mission provides services to about 350 men, women and children in shelters every night, Roscoe said. The mission also has a residential drug and alcohol recovery program, mental health care, job placement programs and services for child care. Most of the mission's services are free, Roscoe said.
"Dozens of people have shown up for this event because they could get a free meal and a turkey to go and then they learn about who we are and what we do and they come back to the mission," Roscoe said.
The mission has food drives all year long, but during November the mission utilizes a drive for turkeys at local Walmart stores, Roscoe said. In November, people can buy a voucher that is given to the mission for turkeys and holiday food — used in events like the annual Thanksgiving banquet.
Most of the food served at the banquets in Nampa and Boise is donated, but the mission does purchase some food for the event, Roscoe said. Local growers and suppliers also donate things like potatoes, onions and apples to the mission, Roscoe said.