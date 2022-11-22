Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NAMPA — On Saturday, struggling parents smiled tenderly as they watched their children eat a free holiday feast while David Ferdinand, a former Canyon County commissioner, strummed Amazing Grace on his guitar. 

In the College Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, volunteers clad in black aprons served an early Thanksgiving meal for low-income families, single mothers, young children and others in need.

Nampa_TdayDinner_03.jpg

Attendees at Great Thanksgiving Banquet eat their free meal Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the College Church of Nazarene. 
Nampa_TdayDinner_05.jpg

Attendees at the annual Great Thanksgiving Banquet eat a turkey dinner Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the College Church of Nazarene. 

