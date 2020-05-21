BOISE — Congressman Russ Fulcher's Republican primary challenger for Idaho's 1st Congressional District seat is claiming the first-term incumbent is flouting elections law.
Nicholas Jones, Fulcher's opponent in the primary, filed an ethics complaint with the U.S. House of Representatives' Ethics Committee alleging that Fulcher violated federal code by spending public dollars on radio ads within 90 days of an election in which he's a candidate.
Jones' campaign is arguing that by purchasing 280 ads with public dollars, which discuss Fulcher's work to help Idahoans with the novel coronavirus, Fulcher violated the 90-day Ban on Unsolicited Communications. The campaign is also alleging that Fulcher paid a lower rate than he should have to run those ads.
"Because Russ’s stealth campaign ads were contracted as a ‘public service announcement,’ Russ got access to rates that are one tenth of what political candidate must pay," Jones' campaign alleges.
The ads were in line with the Commission on Congressional Mailing Standards' new guidance for communications during the pandemic, Fulcher's communications director Alexah Rogge said in an email Thursday.
That guidance, issued by commission Chairwoman Susan Davis, D-Calif., says, "Members are generally limited from sending mass mailings and mass communications in the 'blackout period,' the 90 days prior to any primary or general election or caucus for any federal, state, or local election in which the Member is a candidate. However, this update to the Commission regulations now expressly permits Members to send all types of communications regarding threats to life safety, including postal mail."
Rogge also shared a preapproved certificate of ethics compliance on April 6 regarding Fulcher's radio ads about COVID-19 resources.
"During this pandemic, Rep. Fulcher’s congressional office has been very diligent in communicating resources and answering constituent questions to help countless Idahoans navigate this crisis," Rogge wrote. "The timing of this fraudulent complaint is clearly politically driven and should be dismissed as a desperate political stunt."
Fulcher defended himself on KBOI's Thursday afternoon show with host Nate Shelman, saying said that in a "situation of disaster" like the one caused by the pandemic, it was his duty to reach out to his constituents and inform them.
"This was all run through the ethics channels. There is no question that every T was crossed and every I was dotted," Fulcher told Shelman.
Shelman, in a statement emailed to the Idaho Press Thursday night, said, "A Covid-19 PSA campaign was purchased by the Office of Congressman Russ Fulcher Official funds authorized by the House of Representatives. Other members of both the US House of Representatives and US Senate both Democrat and Republican have issues similar PSAs."
The Jones campaign disagreed with Fulcher's argument.
"While it is true that Congressmen Fulcher's friends on the Franking Commission granted him a loophole to run these stealth campaign ads at taxpayer expense, it is an absolutely unethical for him to take advantage of the pandemic to do what would otherwise be expressly forbidden," Matt Braynard, the campaign manager for Nicholas Jones, said in a statement on Thursday night.
Jones this week also filed a lawsuit against the Idaho Secretary of State's Office, requesting the May 19 deadline to request a ballot be extended a week because of website glitches.