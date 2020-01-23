Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on January 21, 2020
Teresa Fabricius, Superintendent of the Fruitland School District, will retire at the end of the school year, Ontario newspaper the Argus Observer reported on Tuesday.
Fabricius, the Argus reported, has worked in the western Idaho school district for nearly 30 years, serving as a school counselor, district testing coordinator and achievement specialist before being appointed as superintendent in 2012.
“Serving as superintendent of this district has been a tremendous honor,” Fabricius wrote in her retirement letter, obtained by the Argus.
“I have said many times that our successes are not accidental — they are the result of hard work by many individuals, both past and present,” she wrote. “I am honored to have been a part of that work.”
Fabricius’ retirement will be effective as of July 1, the newspaper reported.
The retirement announcement comes as the Fruitland School District continues to deal with the fallout of a high-profile court case involving former Fruitland High School Principal Mike Fitch.
Last year, Fitch was charged with, and later found not guilty of, misdemeanor sexual battery against a female co-worker at the school. The announcement of those charges was followed by tort claims alleging that Fitch sexually harassed female students, and that district officials were aware of the former principal’s “predatory behavior.”
While Fitch was acquitted in a criminal trial, Fabricius and the Fruitland School District are still facing legal action. In November, the former Fruitland employee who accused Fitch of sexual battery filed a civil lawsuit alleging that district violated her rights in its handling of the case.
Fabricius did not immediately respond to a request for comment on her retirement, or questions about whether the district’s recent strife played a part in her decision to retire.
She has previously declined to comment on any pending litigation against the district.