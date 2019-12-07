There are now two Republicans who plan to run for the District 30 Senate seat.
“I think I can bring our party back together,” Adam Frugoli, who is a Bonneville County Republican precinct committee officer, said Friday. “We have a divide in the Republican Party right now, and frankly I’ve got relationships on all sides of the party, and I want to start bringing some unity back to politics in Bonneville County. And with my personality, I think I can do that in Boise (and) represent Bonneville County really well.”
Dean Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls, who has represented Ammon and western Bonneville County in the state Senate since 2008 and is chairman of the Senate Education Committee, said this week he will not run for another term, making the 2020 legislative session his last. Republican Kevin Cook, an information technology specialist at Idaho National Laboratory, has also said he plans to run for the seat.
Frugoli, 40, who works in insurance, said he was raised by a single mother and spent much of his childhood on welfare and wants to “watch out for the small guy, too” in office.
“I want to bring compassionate conservatism back to Boise,” he said. “I think that too often, being conservative often means being the bad guy, and I think sometimes we need to recognize when we’re saying things and we’re talking about being conservative, then we need to realize there’s people involved.”
Frugoli was on the White Pine Charter School board of directors for about 10 years, and became its chairman. He resigned in the middle of Monday’s meeting after a heated exchange with former board member Amber Beck. Frugoli said his experience with education would be an asset in the Senate. One thing he wants to do is give school districts more control over how they spend their money. He also wants to find ways to improve teacher retention.
“It doesn’t necessarily always have to be about money,” he said. “I think they’re facing a severe burnout.”
Mental health care is another issue Frugoli said he wants to work on. Untreated mental illness, he said, has consequences for schools that have to deal with children who come from households where their parents have mental problems and feeds into crime and Idaho’s high incarceration rate. Frugoli said Idaho needs to have “an honest to goodness conversation on how we’re going to provide some mental health stability for people in crisis.”
Frugoli also wants to improve the highway system around Idaho Falls. He compared Interstate 15 here to Pocatello, with its more numerous exits and quicker travel times between local destinations such as Pocatello and Chubbuck.
“I think transportation in Bonneville County has been slighted by the Legislature,” he said.
Frugoli plans to kick off his campaign after New Year’s, using both traditional shoe-leather tactics — he said he and his daughter have bought new sneakers and snow boots — and some more innovative ones.
“I think I’m a next generation type of candidate,” he said. “We need to campaign differently and communicate differently. Honestly I’m excited about it. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
The filing deadline to run is in March, meaning there is plenty of time for other candidates to get into the race. The primaries will be on May 19, 2020. The general election will be on Nov. 3, 2020.