In my position as publisher of the Idaho Press, I’m fortunate to have access to a lot of information. Not only do I read the Idaho Press, but I also regularly hear important information from local business leaders, elected officials, Idaho Press readers and the general public.
Recently, the tone of these messages and conversations has become extremely amplified and frankly, dark. People are angry, frustrated, sad, scared, confused and some are flat-out misinformed. Unless we can find a way to unite as a community to defeat COVID-19, all these emotions will continue to grow, and the virus will win. It’s already winning and that is having a devastating impact on our community and local economy. Look no further than Thursday, when Idaho issued crisis standards of care statewide as the coronavirus surges on.
I believe it is time for us to shift our entire focus locally. Too much of the vitriol and division is driven from national conversations. We are Idahoans who have historically pulled together to solve massive local challenges that directly impact our friends and neighbors who live here. It’s time for all of us to step up and be part of the solution.
If thousands of people living here in the Treasure Valley committed to focus their COVID-19-related passions locally we can drastically reduce the negative impact the virus is having on us all. We can work together to identify solutions without fear of losing a friend, getting fired, or at worst, getting into a fist fight.
My mom always told me to make friends with good people. And I strongly believe that the majority of people living in the Treasure Valley are good people. So, to the good people of Idaho, please tone down the aggressive rhetoric, listen to local health experts, be willing to be uncomfortable for a short time, wear a mask when in close contact with others, get vaccinated if possible, and if you cannot or will not get vaccinated, just keep your distance from others. These are the tools we have available to us right now. They may change as we learn more about the virus. Be open to that change. This is an evolving challenge and smart people adjust to situations when necessary.
Matt Davison is the Publisher of the Idaho Press. He can be reached at 208-465-8101 or via email at mdavison@idahopress.com