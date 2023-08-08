Branden Durst West Bonner town hall

Branden Durst, right, speaks with West Bonner patrons during one of three town hall meetings.

 Idaho Education News

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Aug. 4 on IdahoEdNews.org.

Some of superintendent Branden Durst’s town hall responses inspired sporadic clapping here and there, but other answers caused drawn-out cackles and loud moans of disapproval.

Recommended for you

Load comments