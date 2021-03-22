NAMPA — Until preparing to land, Feb. 23’s jump was a typical, great skydiving experience for instructor Noah Meyerhoefer. Then things got weird, as he puts it.
Meyerhoefer was helping a student train on a tandem jump. When they made the final turn, he knew the situation was dangerous. As an instructor, he’d performed hundreds of runs, but none like this.
When the two crashed into the ground at a drop zone in Caldwell, Meyerhoefer took the brunt of the force. The student landed on top of him and bounced off, suffering some bruises.
Meyerhoefer’s injuries were far worse. His L1 vertebra was obliterated — the technical term he said a doctor used — and was paralyzed from just below the waist down.
His partner, Rose Planinshek, was there watching. Meyerhoefer says it was unfortunate she had to see what happened. She says she was thankful to be there to call 911 and help the immediate response.
When a surgeon told Meyerhoefer he may not be able to walk again, he said he asked them to leave the room.
“There is hope that I could walk again,” Meyerhoefer said. “Nobody knows what’s going to happen as far as recovery goes.”
Meyerhoefer, 33, is recovering at Saint Alphonsus Regional Rehabilitation Hospital in Boise. He may be transferred elsewhere, but in the meantime, friends and family are raising money to help the Nampa couple with hospital and rehab costs.
A GoFundMe page raised more than $8,500 as of Monday afternoon. A fundraiser at Crescent Brewery in Nampa is planned for Saturday. Meyerhoefer is already thinking about his next jump, whether or not he’s in a wheelchair.
“Zero hesitancy,” Meyerhoefer said. “I’ll go do it again. I guarantee it.”
Meyerhoefer has no regrets. He doesn’t feel animosity toward anyone. Every time he skydived, he was aware of the risk he took.
“Mistakes happen,” Meyerhoefer said. “You weren’t awesome at driving a car the first time you got behind the wheel. It’s the same thing. Students make mistakes. You have to allow them to, otherwise nobody’s ever going to learn anything.”
Since the accident, people from where Meyerhoefer used to skydive in Ohio have donated to him. Friends locally have driven Planinshek to and from the hospital because she can’t drive due to a medical condition. Friends have offered to help them move from the second floor to the first floor to make things easier when Meyerhoefer returns home.
The help they’ve received has overwhelmed Meyerhoefer and Planinshek.
“I knew I had good friends, and I knew it was a good community,” Meyerhoefer said, “but I couldn’t have imagined how much support we’re getting.”
Skydiving has been Meyerhoefer’s passion since his first jump in 2018. At the time, he wasn’t in a great place mentally, he said, and the sport served as a positive outlet. He’s adamant that he doesn’t want the sport viewed negatively because of his accident. Among his top priorities are sharing how much skydiving has positively influenced his life. He was an instructor for a skydiving center in Ada County, although that’s not where the accident took place and he doesn’t plan on continuing to work there.
Planinshek said she never saw Meyerhoefer with a bigger smile than right as when he’d land on the ground. Skydiving is all he thinks about and talks about, she said.
Meyerhoefer grew an affection for the adrenaline rush he’d feel while falling through the sky. On the plane ride up, he’d often think about other things going on in his life. And then as soon as he jumped, he felt he became fully present in the moment.
“That’s where I’m most at home, most relaxed,” Meyerhoefer said.
In the past month, Meyerhoefer has focused on the positives. During recent physical therapy sessions, he’s gained slight movement in his lower body. Not enough to make a difference, he said, but enough to feel a sense of improvement.
The two don’t have an estimated cost of medical expenses, but Planinshek said she’s afraid to open the bills.
Planinshek’s sister organized the GoFundMe page. Planinshek called Crescent Brewery planning to ask about a potential fundraiser, and before she could get the words out, owner Jerry Fergusson offered. On Saturday, 50% of Crescent’s sales will be donated to Planinshek and Meyerhoefer. The brewery will also be hosting an auction to raise money for them.
“(They’re) just good people,” Crescent Brewery sales representative Mahlia Goldberg said. “It’s important to help goodness spread and support that.”
Meyerhoefer’s focus now is recovering and figuring out a way to return to the sport he loves.
“(Skydiving) forces you to push yourself and overcome fear,” Meyerhoefer said. “It’s the best thing in the world.”