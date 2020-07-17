FRIDAY
Boise — St. Vincent de Paul and Guild Mortgage have partnered to host two free pizza and ice cream events at 3209 W. Overland Road and 2160 Broadway Ave. Only an Idaho ID is required. The event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until all free pizzas and ice cream have been given away.
Online — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Tween Create, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Caldwell — Drive-by car show at Prestige Assisted Living at Autumn Wind, 5:30 p.m., 200 W. Beech St.
Caldwell — C-Town Karaoke Competition, 6 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave.
Online — History Un-Book Club with Jackie & Ben, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books Instagram.
Online — Video Speed Dating — Filter Off, 8 p.m., Eventbrite.com
Boise — Raffle Fundraiser, 8 p.m., Rise UP Idaho, 9840 W. Overland Road.
Nampa — Silver Screen on the Green — "Smallfoot," 8:30 p.m., Optimist Park, 16680 11th Ave. N. Nampa Parks and Recreation.
Parma — Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In gates open 9 p.m. “Beauty and the Beast” (2017) at 9:50 p.m., “Bohemian Rhapsody” at 12:10 p.m.
All Day
Boise — Computer Appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Public Library main branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Call 208-972-8200.
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Art Source Gallery Artist of the Month, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
SATURDAY
Nampa — 8th Annual Kids Triathlon, 7:30 a.m., Lincoln Pool, 508 Davis Ave. Nampa Parks and Recreation.
Caldwell — Mid Summer Vintage Market, 9 a.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave.
Nampa — American Red Cross Babysitter Training, 9 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave.
Meridian — Centennial High School Band Boosters Yard Sale, 9 a.m., Dunkley Music parking lot, 3410 N. Eagle Road.
Meridian — Bike Rodeo, 10 a.m., Children's Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave.
Boise — WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour, 11 a.m., Outside of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St. Preservation Idaho.
Boise — 10th Annual Community Dog Wash Fundraiser, noon, Broadway Veterinary Hospital, 350 E. Linden St.
Boise — Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead Tours, 12:30 p.m., 5006 W. Farm Court. Dry Creek Historical Society.
Kuna — Community Cash Bingo, 4:30 p.m., Senior Center, 229 N. Ave B.
Meridian — Advocates Against Family Violence Night of Hope Masquerade Ball, 6 p.m., Galaxy Event Center at Wahooz, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane. Eventbrite.com.
Parma — Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In gates open 9 p.m. “Beauty and the Beast” (2017) at 9:50 p.m., “Bohemian Rhapsody” at 12:10 p.m.