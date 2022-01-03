BOISE — A free online seminar on Idaho’s open meeting and public records laws will be offered Wednesday at 2 p.m. by Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Idahoans for Openness in Government.
Since 2004, IDOG, a nonprofit, non-partisan coalition, has partnered with Wasden to present free training across Idaho on these two key open government laws, what they require, and how to comply with them. But the pandemic has put a crimp in the in-person events around the state for the past two years, prompting the sponsors to develop a virtual version.
Last January, more than 500 people across the state participated in the first free online IDOG session, which focused on open meetings in a pandemic. The group hopes to be back on the road with its in-person sessions within the year, but for now, is planning Wednesday’s statewide virtual open government seminar.
“I often hear from constituents who have questions about Idaho’s open meetings and public records laws, and I know there are a lot of new public officials and reporters who are navigating these waters for the first time,” Wasden said in a news release about the event. “The virtual seminar is a good way to address this demand statewide.”
Participants will learn about the Idaho Open Meeting Law and the Idaho Public Records Act, how they work and what they require. It’s free and open to anyone; it’s especially recommended for elected officials, government staff, reporters, and interested members of the public. Attorneys who take part can earn continuing legal education credit.
IDOG’s open government seminars are recommended by the Office of the Attorney General, the Association of Idaho Cities, the Idaho Association of Counties and the Idaho Press Club.
Those who would like to participate are asked to register online; there’s more information and a registration link at this address: openidaho.org/upcoming-seminars. Participants will be able to submit questions via email during the seminar, and it will be live-streamed on YouTube. It also will be recorded and made available for those who’d like to view it later.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell. Full disclosure: She is president and co-founder of IDOG.