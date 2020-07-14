TUESDAY
Free facial coverings will be distributed from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in Expo Idaho’s parking lot, 5610 N. Glenwood St., through the livestock entrance next to Hawks’ Stadium. Ada County Emergency Management and Community Resilience announced it is giving a package of five masks to each household. Those needing special accommodations can call 208-577-4750.
Also Tuesday:
Online — Preschool Storytime Live!, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Free Zoom Webinar: Tax Planning in Retirement, 11 a.m., Integrity Financial.
Caldwell — Canyon County Republican Women Monthly Meeting, noon, Golden Palace, 703 Main St.
Online — Teen Space (with Minecraft), 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Online — Teen Hangout, 4 p.m., Library at Hillcrest (Boise).
Meridian — Know Your HOA Rights and Responsibilities, Zoom Event, 4:30 p.m., MGM Association Management.
Caldwell — Farm to Fork Farmers’ Market, 5 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave. Stay for Tuesdays on the Creek — featuring live music — at 6 p.m.
Online — Trivia Tuesday with the Idaho State Museum, 5:30 p.m., Zoom event. history.idaho.gov/events-programs/.
Online — Connected Conversations with Idaho Humanities Council: “Idaho’s Most Controversial Politician: Glen H. Taylor, the Singing Senator,” free via Zoom, 6 p.m. idahohumanities.org.
Online — Jody Bower — The Princess Powers Up: Watching the Sleeping Beauties Become Warrior Goddesses, Zoom Event, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books.
Online — Boise Speed Dating | Who Do You Relish? 8 p.m., Eventbrite.com
All Day
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Art Source Gallery Artist of the Month, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
WEDNESDAY
Boise — Idaho Virtual Reality Council Coffee Talk, 8:30 a.m., The District Coffee House, 219 N. 10th St.
Online — Idaho Job Corps Information Meeting and Tour, 2 p.m., Centennial Job Corps (Nampa).
Online — Alive After Five free summer concert series, 5 p.m., Rider & Rolling Thunder opens for headliner Jocelyn & Chris. Grab merchandise and to-go beer/wine to enjoy at home from 4:30-6 p.m. Support Boise Firefighters Burnout Fund, Camp Rainbow Gold and Ronald McDonald House through Tips for Charities. Downtown Boise Association Facebook & YouTube. downtownboise.org.
Online — History Happy Hour: Preserving Your Photos and More, 5:30 p.m., Idaho State Museum. history.idaho.gov/events—programs/.
Online — A Night of Translation with Clyde Moneyhun, 6:30 p.m., theCabinIdaho.org.
Online — Flourish Networking for Women via Zoom, 6:30 p.m. Find tickets at eventbrite.com.
Meridian — Live on the Patio, 7 p.m., The Village at Meridian, 3600 E. Fairview Ave.