...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
Boats are tied up at the docks on Lucky Peak Reservoir in June.
Boating safety courses are being offered for anyone who wishes to prepare early for next summer’s water recreation activities.
The courses, held by the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Division, are free to attend and are open to all boaters regardless of experience, according to a Canyon County press release. Courses will be held Nov. 19 and Dec. 17, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Canyon County Marine Office at 12996 Iowa Ave. in Nampa.
Upon completion of the one-day course, attendees will earn their boater education safety card.
“Attendees will learn general information about boats and maintenance, information to make their boating experience safer, and tips on how to be a more courteous boat operator,” the release said. “Boaters will also learn about Idaho laws and regulations associated with owning and operating a boat.”