Boating safety courses are being offered for anyone who wishes to prepare early for next summer’s water recreation activities.

The courses, held by the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Division, are free to attend and are open to all boaters regardless of experience, according to a Canyon County press release. Courses will be held Nov. 19 and Dec. 17, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Canyon County Marine Office at 12996 Iowa Ave. in Nampa.

