The Discovery Center of Idaho announced it is partnering with AT&T to host All Girls Coding Camp, and applications are now open. The AT&T All Girls Coding Camp (valued at $500) is offered at no cost to participants, according to a press release, and will be offered in a modified format for safety during COVID-19.
Girls in grades 9-12 can apply, and no coding experience is necessary. Due to the current climate with COVID-19, the camp has been reduced to 10 spots for in-person training. Face coverings will be required. The training will be made available for an additional 10 students to participate virtually.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Sept. 30. Applications consist of a short essay, short answer questions, teacher recommendation, contact information and parent or guardian signature, according to the release.
The camp will be held over six sessions which take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays Nov. 7 to Dec. 12. More information is available at dcidaho.org/programs-events/camps/.
“Continuing to support girls in STEM fields is highlighted even more as we navigate through this public health crisis,” Tara Thue, president of AT&T Idaho, said in a statement. “More women are needed in the fields of math, science and technology today and in our future. The AT&T All Girls Coding Camp is a welcoming environment to develop skills for these young female leaders and AT&T is honored to support it.”
Community Calendar
Sunday
Online — Art in the Park online marketplace to benefit Boise Art Museum and local artists is open all day. until Sept. 18. More information: boiseartmuseum.org/art-in-the-park/.
Online — ‘Bleeding Heart’ produced by local Opal Theatre Company is available for streaming via Vimeo.com all day.
Online — Run Wild for Zoo Boise — for all age groups anytime and anywhere until Sept. 30 to support Zoo Boise. More information: zooboise.org.
Boise — Mood Swing at Bar365, 5 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd.
Monday
Nampa — Swim Lessons (all day), Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Online — Boise State University Special Events and University Event Services is hosting a virtual brainstorming session around hosting events during COVID-19 at 11 a.m. More information is at boisestate.edu.
Emmett — Dementia Support Group Meeting, 6:30 p.m., The Cottages of Emmett, 411 E. 12th St.
Tuesday
Nampa — Swim Lessons all day at Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Online — Free Drop-in Writing Workshop, 8 a.m., The Cabin, thecabinidaho.org.
Meridian — Expanded Outdoor Book Displays, 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Online — Business Buzz featuring Kimberlee Langford — Reiki & Coaching on Meridian Chamber of Commerce Facebook live at 10 a.m.