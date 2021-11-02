Idaho State Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, announced Tuesday that she’ll run for Idaho Secretary of State next year, joining a crowded GOP field that already has three other announced candidates.
Current Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, a Republican, has indicated he won’t seek a third term. Those already in the race include his current chief deputy, Chad Houck; Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane; and state Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene.
Moon, a third-term state representative, said in a news release Tuesday afternoon that she’s running because “America’s system of free and fair elections is under attack, and that threatens the continued existence of our republic.” She said she wants to “make sure no one will ever be able to interfere with our elections.”
Moon is a former educator and the president of Moon & Associates Inc., a civil engineering and land surveying business she operates with her husband Darr, an engineer. She currently serves on the House agriculture, education and resources committees, and last year made an unsuccessful run for House majority caucus chair.
The primary election is set for May 17, 2022, with the general election following on Nov. 8, 2022. The deadline for candidates to file to run is March 11.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.