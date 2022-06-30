Fireworks displays, parades and patriotic flare will highlight the Fourth of July in the Treasure Valley.
Boise, Caldwell, Meridian and Star are among the towns hosting Independence Day celebrations on Monday. Here's a rundown of what's going on around you.
BOISE
Fireworks celebration
A free fireworks show at Ann Morrison Park will begin at dusk (approximately 10:15 p.m.). The show will be synced to music on 107.1 FM.
Ann Morrison Park will be closed to vehicles all of Monday; people who plan to watch the fireworks show may walk or ride bikes into the park. Outside food and drinks are permitted in the park, but glass bottles are not allowed. Neither are drones, pets or personal fireworks.
Following the fireworks show, Americana Boulevard will be closed for about 45 minutes to allow pedestrians to exit Ann Morrison Park.
“Boise’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration is an important community tradition that brings our residents together,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in a press release. “Bring a blanket, some chairs and enjoy the holiday safely while watching a world-class show in Boise’s backyard.”
Other festivities, including food and drink vendors, will begin at Ann Morrison Park at 6 p.m.
River float
A pick-up and drop-off loading area will be available for Boise River floaters from sunrise until 7 p.m. on Monday. The loading zone is located in the large parking lot at 1104 Royal Blvd.
The Barber Park shuttle service will also be in service from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. That shuttle will pick up floaters and equipment every 20 minutes at Ann Morrison Park. The Americana Boulevard entrance will be closed all day.
More information is available on the city of Boise's website.
CALDWELL
Fourth of July at Memorial Park
Memorial Park will be Canyon County's Independence Day hub.
An array of events will take place beginning with a 5K run at 7 a.m. and ending with fireworks at Brothers Park at sundown.
There will also be a 1K run (7:15 a.m.), parade (9 a.m.), car show (11 a.m.-3 p.m.), kids activities (11 a.m.-3 p.m.), watermelon contest (11:30 a.m.), and live music (noon-3 p.m.), among other activities.
More information is available on the city of Caldwell's website.
MERIDIAN
Fireworks, food trucks and music
Storey Park and the Meridian Speedway are home to this year's Fourth of July celebration in Meridian.
Food trucks featuring corn dogs, tacos and frozen custard, among other treats, will be onsite from 4 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
The Billy Blues Band Featuring Michele Eastland & Becky B will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. and play until 10:30 p.m.
And to end the night, fireworks will be set off from the back (east) side of Meridian Speedway at approximately 10:20 p.m.
No personal fireworks or glass containers are allowed in the park. The limited parking within Storey Park will be reserved for people with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) needs; there will be a drop-off zone off of Franklin Road.
More information is available on the city of Meridian's website, or by calling 208-888-3579.
STAR
Hometown Celebration
Independence Day goings-on can be seen all over Star on Monday.
The day will start with the Firecracker Fun Run at Hunter's Creek Park 7 a.m. and include a parade at 10 a.m., a pie auction at noon, a Yankee Doodle kid's zone at 3 p.m., and will conclude with a fireworks show at 10:15 p.m. at Hunter's Creek Park.
No smoking or pets will be allowed in the park. Additionally, the park's west parking lot will be closed to vehicle traffic; the park bathrooms and south parking lot will also be closed. Porta potties will be available throughout the park.
Outside food and drink is permitted, but food trucks and refreshment vendors will be available beginning at 3 p.m. and throughout the evening in the west parking lot.
More information is available at the city of Star's website.