In the Treasure Valley, July 4th will be an all-day affair, with celebrations ranging from parades to firework shows. Here’s a rundown of celebrations in Boise, Caldwell, Meridian, Star, Eagle, Kuna and Melba.
BOISE
Boise’s Fourth of July parade has returned after its three-year absence. The parade will begin and end on 11th and Jefferson streets, running from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Those who arrive downtown early can receive an American flag to wave along the parade route, provided by Zamzows.
At 6:30 a.m., CapEd’s Read to Rise hot air balloon will be launched from the Capitol. A veteran Entrepreneur Alliance’s Community Breakfast sponsored by Albertsons will be available from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Cecil D. Andrus Park.
On Tuesday evening, Ann Morrison Park will have fireworks synced to 107.1 K-HITS at 10:15 p.m. Festivities at the park will begin at 6 p.m., with food and drink vendors on site, featuring summertime classics and treats. Beer and wine will be available to purchase. The park’s new interactive fountain will feature red, white and blue lights.
The park will be closed to vehicles all day on July 4, but will be open to ride-share, walking or bike riding through the day.
CALDWELL
Caldwell’s annual celebration kicks off with a 9 a.m. parade that starts at Memorial Park and proceeds to Kimball Avenue, Cleveland Boulevard, South 18th Avenue and Blaine Street. The procession will end at Blaine Street and South Fifth Avenue.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the festivities will continue at Memorial Park. Caldwell residents can check out vendors, a car show, food trucks, games and can try to dunk various city officials at the dunk tank. Brave residents can also attempt the watermelon eating contest. For others, there’s a water balloon toss, a patriotic dog contest and patriotic bike contest.
Those who plan to enter their dog or bike should email bkida@cityofcaldwell.org.
Caldwell’s finale will be “the amazing firework display at Brothers Park.”
“There are several parking areas around Caldwell High School, including free handicapped parking just off Indiana (Avenue) near Larch Street,” a news release said. “A free shuttle service will take people to and from Brothers Park. The pickup and drop-off area will be in the College of Idaho parking lot at Oak and Indiana. The shuttle will run from 8:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.”
MERIDIAN
Storey Park in Meridian will be open for picnics and fireworks viewing. Food trucks will be at the park at 4 p.m.
The fireworks display will be set off at the Meridian Speedway at dusk around 10:20 p.m. No personal fireworks or glass containers will be allowed in the park. Roads in the park will be closed and the limited parking within Storey Park is reserved for ADA. There will be a drop-off zone off Franklin Road.
STAR
Fourth of July celebrations in Star begin with a 5 kilometer Firecracker Fun Run at 8 a.m. in the northwest parking lot of Hunter’s Creek Park. Relay teams competing can have five runners, running 1 kilometer each. Registration is $15 and includes a fun run t-shirt.
People wanting to participate in a pie contest should bring two pies to the Star Riverhouse between 9 and 9:20 a.m. One pie is for judges and one is for an auction. Cash prizes will be given to the top three entries. Judging begins at 9:30 a.m. The pie auction will begin at noon, and the money raised will go to the Star Senior Center.
The Hometown Celebration Parade will begin at 10 a.m. at West State Street in front of El Mariachi Loco and will end at Star Road.
The Star Fire Department will be at Hunter’s Creek Park with three water tanks and squirt guns at 3 p.m. There will be bounce houses, water obstacle courses and slip and slides available for kids. The Freedom Firework Show will begin at 10:15 p.m. at Hunters Creek Park.
EAGLE
Eagle Fun Days will take place on July 7 and 8, including a fireworks show and parade.
KUNA
Kuna is planning a fireworks display and a mini-food truck rally along the greenbelt from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The food trucks include Stella’s Ice Cream, Bullzz-Eye BBQ and Waffleology.
MELBA
Melba’s “Old Tyme” 4th of July is back for another year. Things kick off with the 7 a.m. fun run followed by the 9 a.m. arts and crafts fair, concessions and parade line-up. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. Afterwards, people can check out the car show, children’s fairway of games and antique tractor pull.
At 3 p.m., there’s a chicken round up. And at dusk there will be fireworks. A full list of events is available at melba4thofjuly.com/schedule.