Fourth graders lobby to designate Idaho state dinosaur

Originally published March 10 on IdahoEdNews.org.
Idaho’s most powerful senators were no match on Friday morning for a 95-million-year-old dinosaur and a bunch of persuasive fourth-graders.
The leadership-heavy Senate State Affairs Committee endorsed a student-led push for a state dinosaur designation — recognizing an Idaho native.
The dino of the moment is the oryctodomeus. Measuring about 12 feet long, but more tail than torso, the oryctodomeus dined mainly on vegetation and dug out family-sized burrows. Its fossils have been found almost exclusively in eastern Idaho’s Fremont County and a sliver of Montana.
In fact, a full oryctodomeus skeleton has been found only in Idaho.
“That is cool,” said Levi Herway, a fourth-grader from Idaho Falls’ Edgemont Gardens Elementary School, who came to the committee room armed with a checklist of arguments for the oryctodomeus.
Herway had plenty of backup.
Taking virtual testimony, the committee heard from a class full of fourth-graders from Eastern Idaho’s Ucon Elementary School. The class had two minutes to testify, and designated three spokespersons — leaving teacher Joel Walton the tough job of choosing from a field of 30 willing volunteers.
“You do not want to be me this day,” Walton quipped.
Friday’s committee hearing spotlighted both the oryctodomeus and the students who championed it.
Leaving nothing to chance, supporters handed out cards promoting the dinosaur bill before Friday’s committee hearing.
L.J. Krumenacker, a professor at Idaho State University and the College of Eastern Idaho, allowed that the burrowing, family-oriented oryctodomeus is “pretty stinking unique.” But the students’ campaign is special as well, he said. Many kids might outgrow their love of dinosaurs — but some will pursue other careers in the sciences, and others might go into teaching.
The bill’s Senate sponsor, Idaho Falls Republican Kevin Cook, said he’s never been lobbied harder on a bill.
“This has really been a fun experience for us,” he told the committee. “You saw the kids, you saw Levi. That’s what our education is turning out.”
Friday’s vote was unsurprising and unanimous, but committee Chairman Jim Guthrie adhered to protocol and asked if any senators were opposed.
“I didn’t think there would be,” Guthrie, R-McCammon, said.
Senate Bill 1127 next goes to the Senate floor for a vote.
