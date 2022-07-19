Four candidates withdrew from the race to be on the Boise School District’s Board of Trustees.
Paul Lewer, Nick Sackett, Josh Bales and Jacob Rowe withdrew over the weekend, according to the district’s website. The four, along with a fifth candidate, Zach Borah, drew attention upon filing because they appeared to be running in tandem. The five attend the same Boise church, and each signed one another’s petitions for candidacy. Borah is the only one who remains in the race.
That leaves 14 candidates to vie for five board seats:
Five candidates will seek two full, six-year board terms: Incumbents Beth Oppenheimer and Dave Wagers, both elected in 2016, and challengers Zach Borah, Krista Hasler and Greg Woodard. The five candidates will run in one catch-all race; the top two vote-getters will be elected.
Three candidates are vying to finish out a four-year board term: Incumbent Andy Hawes and challengers Neil Mercer and Matthew Shapiro. Hawes was appointed in April 2021.
Four candidates will seek to fill out a two-year term: Incumbent Elizabeth Langley and challengers Nate Dean, Dawn King and Todd Kurowski. Langley was appointed in November 2020.
Incumbent Steve Schmidt and challenger Shiva Rajbhandari will run for a separate two-year term. The newest member of the board, Schmidt was appointed in December.