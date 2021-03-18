BOISE — Three more Idaho House members and a Senate staffer have tested positive for COVID-19, and another House member is in quarantine, as the virus continues to spread through a Statehouse that has seen more than a dozen infections since the legislative session started in January.
Meanwhile, the House began debating a bill Thursday that would ban local governments from requiring people to wear masks. That bill is now awaiting amendments.
“Of course I’m concerned,” Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke told the Associated Press on Wednesday. He wasn’t wearing a face covering but put one on before getting in an elevator in the Statehouse. “We’re reemphasizing the safety protocols. We also want to be done by the end of the month. I guess we’ll just see how it goes,” he said.
Bedke and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder declined to require lawmakers to wear masks during the current session, despite a citywide mask mandate in Boise. Most lawmakers have chosen not to wear masks in their chambers or committee meeting rooms, including several of those who were infected.
A major goal of GOP lawmakers in the Legislature this session has been curbing the emergency powers of the Republican governor. These powers allow the governor to do things like respond to pandemics. Legislators have floated several proposals that would restrict Gov. Brad Little's ability to make sweeping directives in the future.
Republican Rep. Julie Yamamoto of Caldwell said Thursday she tested positive Wednesday afternoon and immediately left the Statehouse. She had been on the House floor earlier in the day without a mask as lawmakers debated a huge tax-cut bill.
Reps. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, and James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, both tested positive late Thursday afternoon.
Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, said Thursday she was quarantining at home after a Statehouse exposure Wednesday to a person who tested positive; she hadn’t yet been tested. “I’ve had my kids test positive and negative in the same day,” Galloway said. “So … regardless of the test, I was going to stay home to make sure for a couple days. … I feel great, and will make sure that I have a negative test before I return.”
Meanwhile, the Senate reported Wednesday that an attaché had tested positive for COVID-19, and was last at work at the Capitol a day earlier.
So far this session, six House members, two senators, three House staffers and two Senate attachés have tested positive for COVID-19. The six House members all tested positive within the past week. The Legislative Services Office has been offering optional testing for lawmakers and staff in partnership with Boise State University.
"It feels like it's getting out of control here," said Ruchti, who usually wears a mask at the Statehouse. "Which I guess is the definition of a pandemic, huh?"
Chaney said, "I hope that I've been cautious enough that I haven't helped spread it at all. I've tried to distance and do the mask and the hand sanitizer and all that, so I just hope I haven't contributed to the issue."
Yamamoto told the Idaho Press she’d had symptoms for two weeks that she attributed to her severe allergies, and had been “keeping largely to myself.”
Then, “When both the chair and vice chair of our Education Committee tested positive, I decided to test,” she said. She took the test Tuesday evening and got the result Wednesday afternoon at 2. “I packed up and went home,” she said. “I’m not going to return until my cough is under control.”
Yamamoto’s brother, Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto, was sworn in Thursday as a substitute to fill in for her until she can return.
Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, was out Wednesday after developing a fever the night before, but tested negative for COVID-19 and returned to the Senate on Thursday. “Just being a little careful, I thought I’d get tested,” Thayn said. “I don’t personally have any concerns.” He said he doesn’t wear a mask, “unless someone asks me to.”
Thayn said, “I’m not saying what other people should do, but me personally, I just haven’t found masks to be one of the things that I do.”
Yamamoto told the AP she never wears a face covering.
Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, tested positive last week. Reps. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, and Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, tested positive shortly after and stopped going to the Statehouse this week. Skaug, Clow and Kerby also have appointed substitutes to fill in for them in the House.
The flurry of positive tests comes as health officials in southwestern Idaho are seeing an increasing number of people infected with the highly contagious variant of COVID-19 first identified in the United Kingdom.
Dr. David Peterman, a pediatrician and CEO of Primary Health Medical Group, said 30% of positive tests on Wednesday at the health group's facilities in southwestern Idaho were the variant.
“The variant is clearly in our community and increasing,” he said. He said anyone working at the Statehouse should be wearing a mask.
Galloway said, “I wear a mask, and have through the session. I don’t wear it at my desk, but I wear it when I’m in the halls, walking around, any time that I will be around other people.”
She said, “We’re crossing fingers, saying prayers, doing all of that.”
The Idaho House has 70 members in all, and on weekends they typically travel home to all parts of the state. The Senate has 35 members, and two of them have been out with COVID-19 but recovered and returned to the Statehouse.
Associated Press reporter Keith Ridler contributed to this report.