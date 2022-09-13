Four Corners Fire

The Four Corners Fire near Cascade had burned nearly 14,000 acres as of Tuesday.

 KTVB

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Sept. 13 on KTVB.COM.

Some areas on the Four Corners Fire west of Cascade continue to burn, but homeowners are being allowed to return to previously evacuated areas, and crews may have the fire completely contained within the next two weeks.

Recommended for you

Load comments