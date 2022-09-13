Some areas on the Four Corners Fire west of Cascade continue to burn, but homeowners are being allowed to return to previously evacuated areas, and crews may have the fire completely contained within the next two weeks.
As of Tuesday, the fire had burned 13,717 acres and was 96% contained. No structures have been lost, according to officials with the Payette National Forest. Evacuation orders for the Campbell Creek and French Creek areas have been downgraded from "GO" (immediate evacuation) to "SET" (pre-evacuation). Homeowners in those areas are allowed to return, but should be prepared to evacuate again if necessary. At this time, only homeowners are allowed to return to the area.
Those returning to the area should be aware that firefighters and equipment may still remain in the vicinity, and refrain from removing any flags or numbered signs which are important reference tools for crew members. Firefighters will also continue monitoring the area and working on fire suppression.
The sheriff's office is sharing evacuation information on Facebook and sending emergency notifications through CodeRED.
To help evacuated residents and help with any other community needs that have arisen as a result of the fire, the Cascade Rural Fire Department is asking people to donate to the Cascade Fire Community Fund.
Crews working on the eastern edge of the fire perimeter — the area near Lake Cascade — spent Monday backhauling the last pieces of equipment off the line and making sure every piece of equipment was accounted for. Crews on the southwestern edge of the fire focused on patrolling the area Tuesday. Mop-up, backhauling activities, and repair work continued Tuesday on the southern edge as well as on the contingency line built in the Hurdy Creek drainage.
Full containment is now estimated for Saturday, Sept. 24; however, "a fire of this size in this fuel type requires a significant and persistent winter storm to completely cool the larger fuels like logs and stumps," according to forest officials. "Even when the fire is 100% contained, there will be interior activity that may show smoke and flames from time to time."
People traveling to Lake Cascade should be prepared for smoky conditions. Smoke may reach unhealthy levels around Cascade. Specific information about local smoke levels, forecasts and possible health impacts is available at outlooks.airfire.org.
Closure orders remain in effect for some roads, trails and areas of the Boise and Payette National Forests. Access to hunting unit 32 A near the Fawn Creek area is very limited, as the main route in from the west is in the closure area.
Tamarack Resort remains open, as the fire is several miles south of the resort's boundary. The resort opened its lower parking lots for anyone in need of RV camping.
The fire is burning in grass and timber, including sub-alpine fir, which is prone to torching and sending firebrands into the air causing spot fires ahead of the main fire front.
More than 300 personnel are assigned to the Four Corners Fire. The Nevada Type 3 Incident Management Team 2 will take command Wednesday morning, relieving Great Basin IMT 2.