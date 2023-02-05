Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Four companies that were recognized in the Treasure Valley Top Workplaces special section last year were recently honored as tops in their field on the national level as well.

Fairway Independent Mortgage based out of Madison, Wisconsin; Panda Restaurant Group based out of Rosemead, California; and CBIZ M&S Consulting based out of Independence, Ohio, were ranked Nos. 1, 23 and 30 in the nation by the research firm Energage, which spearheads the Top Workplaces project. All three companies, which fell into the classification of 2,500-plus employees, have locations in the Treasure Valley.

Recommended for you

Load comments