Four companies that were recognized in the Treasure Valley Top Workplaces special section last year were recently honored as tops in their field on the national level as well.
Fairway Independent Mortgage based out of Madison, Wisconsin; Panda Restaurant Group based out of Rosemead, California; and CBIZ M&S Consulting based out of Independence, Ohio, were ranked Nos. 1, 23 and 30 in the nation by the research firm Energage, which spearheads the Top Workplaces project. All three companies, which fell into the classification of 2,500-plus employees, have locations in the Treasure Valley.
Also, Premier Mortgage based out of Meridian, ranked No. 91 for businesses with 150-499 employees.
The four entities were recognized in the Idaho Press Top Workplaces section in October. The Idaho Press partnered with Energage to give local employees the opportunity to be surveyed about their employers. They then honored the top companies with the highest marks for organizational health in the Top Workplaces publication and fall event at the Nampa Civic Center.
Energage then released its third-annual comprehensive list of Top Workplaces USA winners, with more than 3,300 companies choosing to participate.
Here’s a deeper look at the Treasure Valley entities that were honored:
FAIRWAY INDEPENDENT MORTGAGE CORP.: On its surface, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. stands out as having some of the fastest loan turnaround times in the industry. But a closer look shows the company to be a multifaceted contributor to charity and a generous provider of employee benefits. Since its founding in 1996, Fairway has grown to employ 10,555 people, 105 of them in the Boise area.
Its loan volume grew in 2021 to reach $72.5 billion, topping its record from a year before. Fostering humility and fun amid the growth, the company promotes faith, family and work — “in that order,” it says, “and we do try to live by those values.” Fairway supports three main charities, starting with Fairway Foundation, which helps victims of natural disasters with contributions from employee paychecks and lump sums at company events. Fairway Cares provides care packages for people with critical illness or physical trauma. The organization donates service dogs to wounded veterans through the American Warrior Initiative. Its employees get discounts on home mortgages and purchases of items like computers, and they can choose from retirement plans including stock ownership and a non-qualified deferred compensation plan. Fairway additionally sponsors scholarship and student loan repayment programs.
PANDA RESTAURANT GROUP: Who says you can’t expand internationally while preserving a reputation as a great place to work? Panda Restaurant Group has gone from a single location in Pasadena, California, 49 years ago to a global brand supporting world-class philanthropy. Along the way it has won recognition from Forbes magazine and others — including the Idaho Press — as one of the best companies to work for anywhere. Based in Rosemead, California, Panda has more than 48,000 employees around the world, including 449 in Boise. Founders Andrew and Peggy Cherng were inspired by mandarin and sichuan flavors when they opened the original Panda Inn location. Their first Panda Express in 1983 grew out of an operating system customized by Peggy. Next came a Hibachi-San in Bloomington, Minnesota, that dazzled customers with a teppanyaki grill and sushi. By 2007 the company reported $1 billion in annual revenue. The company’s Panda Cares charitable arm provides food, money and volunteer services to youth in need. In-store donation boxes, Panda employees and the help of its vendors have allowed the organization to raise many millions of dollars for international disaster-relief efforts.
CBIZ M&S CONSULTING: Balance matters at CBIZ M&S Consulting, not just between service to customers and service to community, but also in the firm’s approach to promoting employee well-being. The Independence, Ohio-based business service firm founded in 1996 has 35 employees in the Boise area and 5,237 worldwide. It supports them in five areas of well-being: purpose, or career; social; financial; community; and physical. “When a team is aligned with a common purpose, opportunities for growth, a strong sense of community and financial, physical and mental well-being, it is felt and seen in the work that is being performed and in the morale of the office,” CBIZ says. It strives to provide exceptional advice and solutions that help clients achieve their goals — and does so in fields from accounting and real estate consulting to benefits consulting and insurance. Employees get paid time off to volunteer with co-workers locally. Together they contribute to blood drives and food drives, fundraisers and Dress for Success, which provides business attire to people entering the workplace. It plans this year to launch a comprehensive diversity and inclusion strategy.
PREMIER MORTGAGE RESOURCES: A fast pace at Premier Mortgage Resources isn’t just the plan, it’s also part of the history. Founded back in 2005, the Meridian-based company grew at a stunning 42% in 2018, followed in 2019 with 23%, then pumped to an all-out 60% sales growth in 2020. It’s much the same for agents, who get the top software and dedicated IT support they need for an accurate view of a customer’s buying power, plus a streamlined sales process. In-house marketing and full reverse mortgage banking division puts employees in position to make sales fast. With some of the highest commissions in the industry, Premier attracts top talent while keeping the focus on the personal situations behind every loan. “Because our team understands that borrowers are counting on us, they go above and beyond to make sure that we take the best possible care of each loan, while offering a fantastic customer experience,” the company says in its vision statement. Licensed in 22 states, Premier has 34 locations staffed by nearly 200 loan officers. Its 160 employees in the Boise area are joined by 240 around and outside the country.