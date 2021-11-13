The Kessler-Keener foundation will host a virtual event Saturday at 7 p.m. to roll out its Native Voices in Idaho project, Board President Ed Keener said. Keener said he hopes the videos will become a resource for schools.
The project bloomed out of a planned 2020 conference that ultimately did not happen after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Keener said. Saturday night’s event will preview the project, which features indigenous youth and teachers.
The event comes in the midst of Native American Heritage Month.
“We’re doing it so people can be educated, so they know that native people are still here and thriving and impacting their communities,” Keener said. “We found that non-native people don’t know a lot about the history and present situations of native people.”
There are five federally recognized tribes in Idaho, according to the United States Department of Justice: The Shoshone-Bannock, the Coeur d’Alene, the Kootenai, the Nez Perce and the Shoshone-Paiute.
Most of Idaho's Native American population live on four of five reservations, which are the Fort Hall Reservation (Shoshone-Bannock), the Coeur d’Alene Reservation, the Kootenai Reservation and the Nez Perce Reservation.
The fifth reservation is the Duck Valley Reservation (Shoshone-Paiute) which is partially in Idaho and partially in Nevada.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are made up of the Northern Shoshone and the Bannock, or Northern Paiute, according to their website. The tribes were generally hunters and gatherers, and fished as well as hunted for wild game.
The Coeur d’Alenes were not nomadic, according to Smithsonian Magazine. They set up villages along the Coeur d’Alene, St. Joe, Clark Fork and Spokane rivers and were connected with the Nez Perce, Shoshones and Bannocks via trade routes.
Historically, the Kootenai tribe lived along the Kootenai River in Idaho, Montana and British Columbia, according to the Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board. The Kootenai’s lifestyle was dependent on “hunting, fishing and gathering of roots and berries,” the health board’s website said.
Originally, the Nimiipuu people, or the Nez Perce Tribe, lived in an area that is now present-day Idaho, Oregon and Washington, its website said.
Before European arrivals, the Western Shoshone and the Northern Paiute lived in areas that are now Idaho, Nevada and Oregon, according to the tribe’s website.
