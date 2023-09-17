The Downtown Boise Foundation recently announced plans to bring a winter skate rink to the Grove Plaza for the holiday season.
The project, called Glide on Grove, is expected to cost $450,000 in the first year to construct and develop the rink. The foundation still needs to raise the final $150,000, it said in a press release.
The funds raised would also go toward keeping the rink free to use, including skate rentals.
The rink would be made of a synthetic ice-like material that isn’t temperature dependent and has an expected 10-year lifespan. It’s expected to cover an approximately 75-foot square space around the city’s holiday tree.
The rink is scheduled to be open from Thanksgiving weekend through the last Sunday in January 2024.
“This is a project that has been years in the making,” Jenn Hensley, president and executive director of Downtown Boise Foundation, said in the press release. “It is thrilling to be able to provide a place downtown where all can find a new adventure, come together and experience joy with accessible activities—both now and for years to come.”
The Downtown Boise Foundation is a nonprofit that facilitates free programs and events and has a “vision of building community and celebrating culture in Downtown Boise,” according to its website.
Once materials are acquired and the rink is built, it’s expected to require “marginal operation costs” to bring it back each year, the release said.
To reach its fundraising goal, the downtown foundation has partnered with businesses and organizations including the city of Boise Parks and Recreation Department and Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.
“We’re excited to support Glide on Grove because it encourages physical activity during the winter. This free amenity will give Idaho families a fun, healthy activity to try when they visit Downtown Boise,” Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health Executive Director Kendra Witt-Doyle said in the release.