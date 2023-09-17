Boise ice rink

Rendering of Downtown Boise Foundation’s “Glide on Grove” skate rink surrounding the holiday tree in the center of The Grove Plaza in Downtown Boise.

 Downtown Boise Foundation

The Downtown Boise Foundation recently announced plans to bring a winter skate rink to the Grove Plaza for the holiday season.

The project, called Glide on Grove, is expected to cost $450,000 in the first year to construct and develop the rink. The foundation still needs to raise the final $150,000, it said in a press release.

The fountain at the Grove Plaza in downtown Boise in this July 2021 file photo. 

