MOSCOW — Former University of Idaho athlete Mairin Jameson has settled her lawsuit against the school over its mishandling of a 2013 sexual assault complaint. Jameson is planning to work alongside new UI athletic director Terry Gawlik to “further improve the culture” within the institution’s athletic department, according to a news release sent out by UI on Thursday.
The state of Idaho will pay Jameson $160,000 and her lawsuit against the university will be dismissed. Jameson, a diver on the UI swim and dive team, sued the school in October 2018 over the mishandling of her sexual assault complaint made against football player Jahrie Level five years earlier. She brought the claim to public light with a blog post in January 2018, in which she detailed her experiences and how she believed her complaints were not appropriately addressed by the school and former athletic director Rob Spear.
Spear was fired by the State Board of Education after a UI-commissioned investigation found that he and the school had responded inadequately to Jameson’s claims in 2013.
Gawlik replaced Spear last August, becoming the first female athletic director in school history. Before, she spent 14 years as a senior woman administrator at the University of Wisconsin.
“I am committed to providing the leadership needed to continue to improve the culture inside Vandal Athletics, and to educate and train our coaches, staff and student-athletes so our athletes have the best possible college experience in their studies, in their competition and in their personal growth,” said Gawlik, quoted in the release. “I welcome a partnership with Mairin in these efforts. She was a fine student and a conference champion athlete at the University of Idaho. Her willingness to work with our current student-athletes and work with the Athletic Department speaks volumes of her character and bravery.”
According to the news release, Jameson is planning to visit campus in the coming months to meet with student-athletes.
“I am proud to see the positive changes that have taken place at Idaho since coming forward with my story,” said Jameson, the Western Athletic Conference’s Diver of the Year in 2014, her senior season. “I am impressed with their hiring of Terry as the new athletic director. I know that she carries the same sentiments as I do to continue to make positive changes at the university. I am looking forward to working with her to further improve the University of Idaho and will continue to help raise national awareness to these campus issues.”
In October, a judge ruled that Jameson could sue over allegations the school mishandled previous complaints from other students against the same football player who later allegedly assaulted Jameson. The ruling suggests UI could have avoided a future sexual assault had past ones been responded to properly.
Jameson’s own report of sexual assault was past the statute of limitations, and had to be dismissed.