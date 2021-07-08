BOISE — Since Idaho’s state treasurer and her staff moved out of their first-floor offices in the state Capitol in March, after an unsuccessful court fight with the Legislature to try to stop their eviction, the former treasurer’s office space has remained locked and vacant.
This year, the House passed legislation to spend $2 million to remodel the space into new offices for House members, most of whom currently have only basement cubicle space, though all senators have had private offices in the Capitol since 2007. But the bill failed to pass the Senate, dying without a vote there on the final day of this year’s legislative session.
However, GOP legislative leaders say the Capitol space won’t stay vacant. By the start of next year’s legislative session in January, it will not only house at least some offices for House members, but also a museum-type area open to the public that will include the historic state vault used by every Idaho state treasurer for the past 108 years.
“It’s my desire that it be open starting next session,” House Speaker Scott Bedke told the Idaho Press. “We have plans to leave the historical office space as-is, and make it part of the public space in the building, to be available for tours and whatnot.”
State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, whose offices are now located on the fourth floor of the Borah Post Office Building a block away from the Capitol, said, “You can’t take the history out of that historic footprint. … It’s up to them what they do with it, but I hope that they will let the public in.”
“There’s nothing like the vault,” she added, noting that she’s developed a miniature scale model of it that she shows to groups around the state. “I hope they open it up.”
The vault contains the original 1905 manganese safe that was brought across the country on a horse-drawn wagon and placed first in the Territorial Capitol building, then built into the vault when the Capitol was completed in 1912; the east wing of the Capitol was built around it. Among items stored in the vault over the years were the state’s cash receipts; the governor’s official silverware; and the official state seal, according to the Idaho State Historical Society.
Janet Gallimore, executive director of the Historical Society, has developed a five-page proposal for the space that she said can be accommodated under the existing budget the Historical Society has for curation of historical exhibits at the state Capitol.
“We don’t think it will be that complicated,” Gallimore said Thursday. “I think the big goal that everyone has is to make sure that the historical parts of the building are accessible to the public and interpreted so that the public can understand the function of the office. We are delighted to help.”
The state treasurer’s ceremonial office and the adjacent area containing the vault would be closed off from the back office spaces, and arranged with historic furniture including a roll-top desk and a set of antique scales, three interpretive panels, and a rotating exhibit about past Idaho treasurers, such as Myrtle Enking, Idaho’s state treasurer from 1933 to 1945 whom United Press International reporter John Corlett described as “the greatest vote-getter in Idaho history.”
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said he checked with Bedke before letting the remodel funding bill die in May, at the close of the state’s longest-ever legislative session.
“It was kinda indicated to us that they could get along with it over this summer or the fall, and hopefully come back with a bill … and get the appropriation done” next year, he said. He added, “It’s way down from the original $10 million we talked about.”
Bedke has long bristled at that figure, which Ellsworth has repeatedly touted; that’s the amount of a failed appropriation bill from 2020 that in addition to remodeling the treasurer’s office space into offices for House members, also included buying a vacant bank building kitty-corner across the street from the Capitol for state use; other remodeling in the Capitol building; and $529,000 to move the treasurer’s offices to other suitable space. That bill had $3.4 million in it for remodeling first-floor space into new offices for House members, envisioned as the first phase of a two-year remodel.
The Senate killed the bill that year, and then when it was broken up into three separate pieces, killed all three of those, too.
This year, Bedke said, “I’m disappointed that the ($2 million) appropriation didn’t pass, but this is not the first time we’ve been there.”
“I think there is occupation-ready space there that the House will occupy this coming year,” he said. “That won’t maximize the space or make it the most efficient use of the space, but it will be a step in that direction.”
Winder said, “There are some (senators) that just basically say the House oughta be able to do anything they want to do, and others are saying, ‘Do they really need to spend that money now?’ You get into all the things that happened during the session, and then you get into other issues that impact people’s decisions.”
The offices issue has been a sore point between the House and the Senate since the state Capitol closed down for a major renovation from 2007 to 2009, including the addition of new underground wings containing large public meeting rooms and additional office space. The original plans called for two new underground levels, including private offices for every state legislator, but then-Gov. Butch Otter nixed the deepest of the two underground levels out of concerns over cost.
“They basically said, ‘What does the Legislature want?’” Bedke recalled. “And we said ‘square footage.’ And that’s when the idea was changed from two floors to one floor, with the first floor thrown in to make up for the second underground level in the wings.”
Legislation passed in 2007 declared the Legislature, not the executive branch, in charge of all space on the Capitol’s first floor, which meant when the House wanted it, the state treasurer had to move out.
Ellsworth, who was elected in 2018, refused to move, and the Legislature sued to evict her. She lost in 4th District Court, but appealed to the Idaho Supreme Court. In the high court’s unanimous decision, Justice John Stegner wrote, “Although the location and preservation of the historic office of the treasurer are undoubtedly significant to Idaho’s history, these are ultimately policy concerns — not legal concerns. We cannot ignore or rewrite the plain language of a statute simply to reach a more desirable result.”
The court fight cost state taxpayers more than $660,000, as both the House and the treasurer hired private attorneys to represent them, with taxpayers funding both sides.
As-is, the space beyond the historic area includes 11 existing offices, eight of which can be occupied with no changes. Those eight each feature large picture windows overlooking the Capitol grounds. The other three have no windows or doors and just partial walls. There’s also a large break room area with a small TV and a full-sized refrigerator; an information technology closet; and substantial storage space. One of the eight existing offices is large enough to serve as a conference room.
Winder said, “I think it is really quite important, when you have people in to see you, when you’re working on constituent issues that are confidential to them, when you’re trying to deal with just getting your work done … it is valuable to have an office area that can serve that purpose. And that’s the way the original design was done when they did the renovation.”
“From my perspective at least, I supported the effort to do the remodel and to relocate the treasurer, just based on the agreements that the Legislature had with the executive branch,” the Senate leader said. “It is on the House side. I think it’s appropriate for their use.”
Bedke said, “House members … want offices with doors on it that lock and shut, and not just the open cubicle concept that they have now. There is very little privacy and not enough security.”
“I think that we are finally getting on track to what the original desires were at the time of the (Capitol) remodel,” he said.