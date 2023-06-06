Originally published June 6 on IdahoEdNews.org.
Former state superintendent candidate Branden Durst and current interim superintendent Susan Luckey are the two finalists for the West Bonner School District’s superintendent opening.
West Bonner is located at the top of the Idaho panhandle near the Washington border.
Trustees plan to interview the candidates Wednesday during a 3 p.m. (PDT) executive session at the district office followed by a superintendent candidate community forum at Priest River Junior High, according to documents on the school district's website. The board will then meet at 7:45 p.m. at the same location for superintendent consideration and approval.
Superintendent Jackie Branum resigned abruptly in mid-March. Luckey, a former Priest Lake Elementary principal, was appointed as interim superintendent until June 30. This announcement was made on the district’s Facebook page on March 20.
“I realize that this sudden change in leadership can lead to concern regarding the future of our district,” Luckey wrote on Facebook. “If you have a question or concern, find out the facts: One of the things that can really hurt unity in a community is when the rumor mill gets started, and inaccurate and/or exaggerated information is spread throughout the community.”
Luckey has worked for West Bonner for nearly 20 years.
Two months after Luckey’s appointment, West Bonner lost its May request for a two-year, $9.4 million supplemental levy. It received 48.4% support, shy of the simple majority needed. The district was hoping to replace a levy that expires on June 30, which represents 33% of its annual operating budget.
Durst is a senior analyst of education policy research for the Idaho Freedom Foundation. The website says Durst holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees and an education specialist degree in executive educational leadership from Boise State University.
A website has been created to oppose Durst’s hiring called “Don’t Do Durst.” It’s not clear who is behind its creation.
Durst finished second in the three-person May 2022 Republican primary for state superintendent, won by current state superintendent Debbie Critchfield. Former state superintendent Sherri Ybarra finished third.
Durst is a former Democratic Idaho legislator.
West Bonner was in the news last summer when trustees revoked its approval of the district’s English language arts curriculum in a 3-1 vote, after accusations that its social emotional learning (SEL) component would lead to liberal indoctrination, sexual grooming and critical race theory. Trustees originally approved the curriculum a month earlier in June. Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, encouraged community members to oppose the curriculum.
