BOISE — A former administrative employee of the Idaho State Controller’s Office filed a tort claim last month alleging sex-based harassment and discrimination by her supervisor, as well as a hostile work environment and retaliation by state employees after she reported the harassment to superiors.
Former Facilities Manager Amber Shantz alleged in a Feb. 12 complaint that, following the resignation of Chief Deputy Controller Dan Goicoechea, who resigned in 2017 after numerous allegations of discriminatory and sexually inappropriate behavior became public, she and other female employees were routinely harassed by Chief Deputy Controller of Administration John Iasonides. She claims was hired without proper qualifications, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by the Idaho Press.
Iasonides holds a degree in business administration, serves on the Idaho State University Alumni Association Board of Directors and previously served as vice president commercial loan officer at a bank, though the complaint appears to criticize a lack of government work experience.
A tort claim isn’t a lawsuit, but it often precedes one. Tort claims are a written demand to recover money damages from a governmental entity, its employees and/or its representatives alleging misconduct. Tort law requires that the agency involved must respond within three months. If the agency does not respond to or rejects the claim, then the claimant may sue the agency.
Through her attorney, Shantz alleged a sudden shift in attitude toward her and two members of her front office team, Abigail Ethridge and Megan Byram, when Iasonides took office. She referred to him in the complaint as an “authoritarian boss” who “ensured that women working below him acted in a subordinate manner.”
Harassment referenced in the tort claim included incidents from May to October 2020, including Iasonides allegedly berating and rolling his eyes at Shantz for asking questions during office meetings, a private meeting which resulted in Shantz and another female employee expressing fear to be alone with him, and disciplinary action requiring Shantz to take her complaints directly to Iasonides.
Shantz is asking that Iasonides be removed from any supervisory role in state government, a neutral employment reference and an agreement that the controller’s office will provide her a verbal reference, independent harassment and discrimination training for all office administrators, as well as compensation for wages, emotional distress, and attorney’s fees.
In exchange, Shantz would release her claims against the state, the document stated.
The Office of the State Controller responded that it is aware of the claims made by Shantz and that the tort claim has not resulted in formal legal action.
“We believe, without exception, that we must provide a respectful work environment where everyone, regardless of background, can succeed based on their merits. We take any accusation that we have not met that standard extremely seriously,” the office wrote.
“While we regret that conflicts arose among our employees, we firmly believe in this case our team acted respectfully, professionally and with care. There are multiple perspectives to this case. However, because this is a personnel matter, we are legally constrained in what details we can provide at this time. We look forward to providing the complete picture of these circumstances through the appropriate legal process,” the office said, adding, “In the meantime, we will continue to search for ways to strengthen our workplace and empower all of our employees to meet their full potential.”
According to the complaint, Shantz submitted various reports regarding Iasonides‘ conduct toward her and Ethridge; the complaint states that office never took action on those. Shantz resigned on Oct. 30, 2020. She since been unable to obtain employment elsewhere within state government despite having held multiple state government positions since 2013, including at the Idaho House of Representatives and the Department of Education, her attorney wrote.
In an incident on May 4, Shantz alleged that Iasonides called the three women into his office separately, where he yelled at them and “told them that they should be sending him GIFS via Slack message like other women in the office,” the document stated. “He explained that they should be cheerful, smiling, and always greet him when he arrives.”
In both meetings, Shantz alleged that Iasonides was demeaning to the point that he made both Shantz and Ethridge cry. In Shantz’s case, “he told her without foundation that she was manipulative of men in the office and that he would not let her manipulate him.”
“As she began to cry, he pulled his chair over closer to her and said ‘now we’re getting somewhere,’” the complaint alleged.
Shantz and Ethridge went to State Controller Brandon Woolf, who according to the tort claim responded that they should ask for an HR representative or the office attorney to be present if Iasonides ever attempted to meet alone with them again, the complaint said. Woolf said he would talk to Deputy Chief Controller Joshua Whitworth about what had occurred, her attorney said.
Shantz alleged that Iasonides is Whitworth’s “long-time friend and fellow Idaho State University alumnus” and that he was put into the role of deputy controller of administration despite him having no working experience in the Controller’s Office or similar government roles, but nonetheless Iasonides became her direct supervisor.
Shantz’s attorney wrote that she did not change her behavior following the interaction with Iasonides and instead “continued acting as an equal to her male counterparts.”
Following a Sept. 29, 2020, board meeting during which Shantz asked a series of questions about a project, Iasonides is alleged to have turned toward her, “and in a demanding tone told her her that such questions were above her pay grade.”
Another deputy chief controller who attended the meeting, Chris Minter, offered to join Shantz on a trip to Woolf’s office to report the behavior, causing her to report for a second time, her attorney said.
Shantz told the controller that it appeared “Whitworth was unwilling to take any action (against Iasonides),” to which her attorney said that Woolf responded Shantz “should not have to feel this way at work” and that he would be reaching out to both Whitworth and Rene Holt in human resources, “because something had to be done.”
On Oct. 1, Shantz summarized what she had reported to a letter to Woolf, wanting to make sure her complaint was documented, and, according to the complaint, she then approached Deputy Chief of Staff Brian Benjamin five days later. He apologized and informed her that he had discussed the issue with Iasonides and didn’t know what the ultimate result would be, the document stated.
Iasonides had expressed that he “couldn’t deal with” Shantz, and Benjamin told her that Whitworth was “grooming” Iasonides to be a better administrator, wrote her attorney.
On Oct. 19, Shantz’s colleague Ethridge resigned due to the hostile work environment, according to her complaint. On Oct. 28, Shantz attended a meeting with Whitworth in which he presented her a written warning and performance plan accusing her of being “unprofessional” in her actions toward senior management, and directly referencing her interactions with Iasonides, her attorney wrote.
Shantz’s attorney alleged the disciplinary document only listed incidents occurring in the previous eight months that Iasonides had been employed, but claimed to be based on a year and a half of incidents, and further required Shantz to show respect to Iasonides and take complaints directly to him.
The same day, Whitworth announced that the controller’s office had conducted an audit of the office’s Slack messaging system and “initiated a new policy of deleting all Slack messages 30 days or older,” which Shantz’s attorney suggested was a cover for Whitworth’s alleged digging into her messages to find discipline-worthy information.
Shantz resigned two days later. In November 2020, she was denied a position for program specialist in the Department of Administration despite being fully qualified, which she argued was the result of retaliation.