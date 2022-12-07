Hy Kloc

Hy Klog poses with the Idaho “pet-friendly” special license plate he helped create by sponsoring legislation in the Idaho House. Established in 2019, the special license plate raises funds to assist low-income people with spaying and neutering costs for their dogs and cats.

 Courtesy of Kloc family

Former Idaho state Rep. Hy Kloc, D-Boise, has died of a heart attack at the age of 75.

Kloc, a Holocaust survivor and outspoken advocate of education, human rights, and animals, served three terms in the Idaho House, and also was an elected member of the Greater Boise Auditorium Board and served as board president of the Idaho Humane Society.

