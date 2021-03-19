BOISE — A former Twin Falls County public defender is being held on $1,000,000 bond at the Ada County jail after he was arrested in Boise for alleged lewd conduct with a 15-year-old child.
Officers with the Boise Police Department arrested Chad Leon Warren, 37, Monday. He is charged with lewd conduct with a minor under 16, which under Idaho Code is a felony punishable by one year to life in prison.
A criminal complaint alleges Warren had sexual contact with the 15-year-old on Jan. 12, 2020, in Ada County.
Warren states online that he began working as a public defender in Twin Falls County in 2019 and cites experience in criminal defense, housing law, family law, civil protection orders, and public service.
He told Ada County Magistrate Judge Thomas P. Watkins during arraignment Monday that he was no longer employed and asked to be appointed a public defender.
The Twin Falls County Public Defender’s Office did not respond to a request to confirm Warren’s termination or dates of employment. He is still listed by the Idaho Public Defense Commission as a public defender for Twin Falls County.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 25.