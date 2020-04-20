BOISE — The former owner of Barbacoa Grill died Friday after traumatic head injuries deemed accidental.
Robert Castoro, 53, was pronounced dead just before 4 p.m., according to a news release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office. Castoro suffered the injuries at his home, according to the release, and was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Boise police officers reviewed home security footage in the course of their investigation, according to the release, and the manner of Castoro’s death was determined to be accidental.
The case is still under investigation by the Boise Police Department, according to the release.
Castoro in 2005 opened Barbacoa Grill on ParkCenter Pond in southeast Boise, according to BoiseDev. The building burned down in 2010, but a larger restaurant opened in the same location a year later. Castoro transferred control of the company in 2015, and pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and a domestic violence charge, BoiseDev reports.