Paula Kellerer

Paula Kellerer

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


One of Nampa’s prominent figures in the world of education is joining the Idaho Business for Education as vice president of its federally registered Youth Apprenticeship Program.

Paula Kellerer, who brings 36 years of experience as a teacher and education leader at both the K-12 and higher education levels, was superintendent of the Nampa School District from 2017 to February of this year. In that role, Kellerer led a staff of 1,600 educators and 15,000 students in Idaho’s third-largest district.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments