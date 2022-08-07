One of Nampa’s prominent figures in the world of education is joining the Idaho Business for Education as vice president of its federally registered Youth Apprenticeship Program.
Paula Kellerer, who brings 36 years of experience as a teacher and education leader at both the K-12 and higher education levels, was superintendent of the Nampa School District from 2017 to February of this year. In that role, Kellerer led a staff of 1,600 educators and 15,000 students in Idaho’s third-largest district.
“Dr. Kellerer is uniquely qualified to lead IBE’s Youth Apprenticeship Program,” IBE President and CEO Rod Gramer said in a news release. “Paula is a strategic thinker, dynamic and collaborative leader, and an experienced educator who can work with Idaho’s business leaders and educators to create new pathways for students looking for good careers in our great state.”
“A district’s educational vision must supersede personal interests, politics, and ideologies,” Kellerer wrote in her resignation letter. “Sometimes, however, values and deeply held individual beliefs are too far apart. When that occurs, it creates division and prevents a district from effectively focusing on the important work of student achievement.
“When this happens, change needs to occur and a mutual separation is needed.”
In this week’s news release from IBE, Kellerer said she was excited for the opportunity.
“What a privilege to be a part of the great work started with the Youth Apprenticeship program which builds partnerships between education and business, supports local employers, and increases opportunities for Idaho youth to pursue great career choices,” she said.
As vice president of IBE’s Youth Apprenticeship Program, Kellerer will lead a staff of professionals across the state who are working to connect students with Idaho employers so they can learn a career while being paid. The program focuses on youth ages 16 to 24 and includes adults and returning veterans who are looking for a career.
There are more than 1,200 careers that qualify under the federally registered apprenticeship program ranging from trades like plumbing and construction to cybersecurity and information technology to business careers like accounting and finance.
Before joining the Nampa School District as superintendent, Kellerer was the founding dean of adult and graduate studies at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa from 2015-17. She also served as dean of NNU’s College of Education, Social Work and Counseling from 2012-15. As dean of education, she developed and implemented NNU’s first Ed.D. and Ph.D. in educational leadership.
Kellerer also served as assistant superintendent and chief academic officer of the Nampa School District from 2004-10 and before that was principal of three Nampa elementary schools.
Gov. Brad Little appointed Kellerer to serve on his Our Kids, Idaho’s Future Task Force in 2019, which recommended ways to improve and strengthen Idaho’s K-12 public education system.
Kellerer will replace Maureen O’Toole, IBE’s current vice president of the Youth Apprenticeship Program who is stepping down for personal reasons. Gramer said, “In two short years Maureen has taken the program from a start-up and made it one of the finest in the United States. Maureen will be missed by all of us at IBE.”