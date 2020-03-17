NAMPA — A former Nampa School District employee is accused of sexually abusing a teenager.
Rhys Vickers, 23, of Nampa, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday by Nampa police. He is charged with sexual battery of a minor aged 16 or 17, according to Canyon County Jail records.
Kathleen Tuck, a spokeswoman for the Nampa School District, said Vickers worked "on and off" as a substitute teacher from February 2017 to January 2020. She added the decision to end Vickers' employment in January had nothing to do with the current investigation.
Tuck said the district was made aware of the Vickers' arrest and alleged crimes on Tuesday. She declined to comment further.
Police said they are concerned there may be additional victims, given Vickers' past role within the district and access to children. Anyone with information regarding Vickers or any possible victims is asked to call Nampa Cpl. Angela Weekes at 208-475-5713, or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.