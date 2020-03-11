CALDWELL — In 2013, Nick Schlader was diagnosed with stage 3 melanoma cancer.
At the time, Schlader worked as a patrol officer with the Nampa Police Department. His career there ended in 2014 after the skin cancer had transitioned into stage 4 and spread into various areas of his body, including his lungs, brain, heart and bones.
"It forced me into a situation where I had to medically retire," said Schlader, whose law enforcement career began in 2007 at the Gooding Police Department.
But despite the odds, the Gem State native said he eventually was able to heal and recover following several surgeries and intensive treatment. He's been cancer free for almost three years now.
And although, he's still medically retired from the Nampa Police Department, he's never strayed too far from law enforcement. In fact, Schlader said he hopes to soon return to the force in a new role, as sheriff of Canyon County.
"When your life is dumped upside down, you try to find purpose," the 33-year-old said. "And this is mine. … God has given me a second chance at life, so I have to utilize that as best I can to help others."
Schlader is one of three Republican candidates running against Sheriff Kieran Donahue in the upcoming May 19 primary election. Donahue, a Republican who was first elected sheriff in 2012 and then again in 2016, is seeking a third term. Donahue worked as a patrol officer and investigator with Canyon County for several years before making the transition to sheriff.
During his tenure as sheriff, Donahue has advocated numerous times for a new county jail, citing the age of the current facility and overcrowding issues. In May 2019, Canyon County officials asked residents for a $187 million bond to build a new jail. The measure was ultimately denied by 65% of the voters, the county's fourth failed jail bond attempt since 2006.
While Schlader doesn't disagree with the need for a new facility, he does believe it can be achieved in a more cost-efficient manner. Schlader said he has a three-phase jail plan, with a total cost of about $59 million.
Phase one of Schlader's proposal is to increase jail space and make more beds for the people who deserve to be there, he said. Phase two involves utilizing the resources the county already owns, such as buildings and parking lots, to expand the jail. (The county is currently using the jail parking to house a temporary facility for female inmates, which is past its target opening date because of a permitting issue.) The final phase of Schlader's proposal is to plan and accommodate for the county's future growth.
"The major contrast between my proposal and Sheriff Donahue’s is the difference between needs versus wants. My proposal gives inmates no more and no less than the amount of square footage required by law," Schlader said. "The second major difference is being able to utilize current facilities already occupied by the sheriff’s office. This decreases the amount of new building space that will need to be constructed, resulting in lower building costs. … I took out the politics."
If elected, Schlader said he also wants to improve employee morale, retention and pay, increase transparency within the sheriff's office, and address long wait times at the county's Department of Motor Vehicles.
Schlader said he'd like to better the county's relationships with other neighboring police agencies in the Treasure Valley as well.
"This sheriff has done great things," Schlader said. "But there's a lot of things that have to change. … I'm not here to play games, I'm here to do a job — I'm here to be sheriff."