MIDDLETON — After hiring a new superintendent in March, the Middleton School District announced Thursday that its former superintendent will leave the district.
Former Superintendent Kristin Beck said in a joint statement with the district that she will be leaving the district to “pursue other opportunities.”
Beck was hired as Middleton’s superintendent last June to replace Sherawn Reberry, who left the position abruptly. Beck was the human resources and communications officer for the district. In March, during the board of trustees’ superintendent search, the board said Beck would return to her position in human resources in July.
The district’s new superintendent, Marc Gee, does not start until July 1. It is unclear who is running the district until then. In its press release, the district said “there will be no additional comments regarding this joint statement.”
In the release, the board thanked Beck for her work, and Beck expressed hope for a successful transition for Gee.
Gee has served as superintendent of the Preston School District since July 2015.
Gee will be the Middleton School District’s third superintendent in less than three years. The district also lost two board members during the transition from Reberry to Beck. Reberry resigned in June after less than a year, citing the “working environment and surrounding conditions” some of the reasons for her departure. The board members left shortly after her, citing “dishonesty,” “betrayal” and “potential violations of policy and law” within the district.
In previous conversations with the Idaho Press, Middleton School District board of trustees chairman Kirk Adams said he is exited for Gee to start and believes he has a positive vision for the district.