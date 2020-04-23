CALDWELL — Former Middleton City Councilman and longtime businessman Loni Parry is running for Canyon County commissioner in District 2.
The seat is currently held by Commissioner Tom Dale, who is retiring this year.
In an email, Parry said he has worked for 25 years in retail management and was heavily involved in the Middleton Chamber of Commerce. He was president for two years, and eventually served six years on the Middleton City Council.
After 25 years in the retail industry, Parry said he has acquired management skills and knowledge in the budgeting process.
Parry also said he worked for over two years as a correctional officer in the private sector, and then a detention deputy with the Canyon County Sheriff's Office. He worked for the office for five years.
"While I was working for (the Sheriff's Office) I saw a need for inmate programs and the need to help reduce recidivism," Parry said in an email. "I took my experience in retail management and law enforcement and embarked on a career with the Boise Rescue Mission."
At the Rescue Mission, he was a supervisor for the Rescue Mission Thrift Store and helped with a program to reintroduce people into the work force.
"I became involved with training and supporting the homeless, to gain the financial and personal independence to succeed," Parry said. "I felt this time to be rewarding and wanted to return to a place where I could help in a way of mentor ship and case management."
Parry currently works in supply services for the Idaho Department of Correction.
"My vision for Canyon County is to work with the Community, the Canyon County staff, the cities that are in our county, and create a viable county through these partnerships," Parry said.
Parry is running in the Republican primary in May. His opponents are Destination Caldwell CEO Keri Smith-Sigman, former Greenleaf Mayor Brad Holton and former Caldwell City Councilman Chuck Stadick.