BOISE — Cecil Ingram, who represented Boise in the Idaho Senate for more than a decade, has died at the age of 87.
Ingram, a Republican who first was elected in 1992 and served six terms, chaired the Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee, served on the budget-writing Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, and advocated for farmers, for multiple use on public lands, and successfully pushed for allowing heavier-weight trucks on Idaho roadways. He also made a statewide splash by becoming an outspoken advocate for Idaho prison inmates, standing up for them when he felt the state prison system was treating them unfairly.
“I don’t think you lose your constitutional rights when you go to prison,” Ingram told the Lewiston Tribune in 1997.
An accountant who retired from a 30-year career with Boise Cascade Corp. before running for office, Ingram held a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon and served as a captain with the U.S. Army in Korea.
He and his wife, Ann, were married for 67 years; they would have celebrated their 68th anniversary next month.
Former state Rep. Maxine Bell, R-Jerome, who co-chaired JFAC when Ingram served on the panel, said, “He was just delightful to work with — he always was upbeat and kind of a comic. … He cared, he cared about what he did.”
Plus, she said, Ingram distinguished himself by working hard for what he believed in, but also accepting the results with good grace, even if he hadn’t prevailed. “You could count on him to do the best he could, and then to accept the consequences and keep on trucking,” Bell said. “I liked him very much, as you can tell.”
Prior to running for the Senate, Ingram volunteered with an array of civic organizations, including serving on the board of the Western Idaho Fair, United Way, Recreation Unlimited and more. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Boise.
Ingram was born in Blackfoot in 1932, and lived there until the age of 10, when his family moved to Tacoma, Washington, and then Medford, Oregon, where he met his wife and graduated from high school.
“Cecil loved everyone,” Ann Ingram recalled. “He didn’t care if you were a Democrat, a Republican, a Baptist, a Lutheran. … He didn’t care white, black, whatever. He loved everyone. And he loved to talk to everyone. And I know people in those committees knew that Cecil loved to talk.”
In addition to his wife, Ingram is survived by three children, Cyndi Berryman of Meridian; and William and Christopher Ingram of Boise; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A private service is being planned for family only at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery; in the summer, likely around the time of the Ingram family’s annual July 4 picnic, the family will hold a remembrance for family and friends.