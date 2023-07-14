Originally published July 13 on KTVB.COM.
A former Kuna Middle School teacher, 51-year-old Cory Gaylor, pleaded guilty on Thursday to lewd conduct with a child under 16 and enticing a child over the internet.
A former Kuna Middle School teacher, 51-year-old Cory Gaylor, pleaded guilty on Thursday to lewd conduct with a child under 16 and enticing a child over the internet.
Gaylor was originally charged with four sex crimes and pleaded guilty to two. His plea was part of an agreement, the Ada County Prosecutor's Office said.
Kuna police began investigating Gaylor and found that he was texting a child for several weeks trying to entice sex until he eventually engaged in illegal sexual conduct, the prosecutor's office said.
Gaylor was arrested at the school in December of 2022. He taught Spanish, Introduction to World Cultures and Advisory. He has not returned to the school as he has been in custody since — the Kuna School District also previously stated in an email to families that Gaylor "will not return to teaching in our school or district pending the resolution of the charges against him."
Gaylor is set to be sentenced Sept. 14, court records show. He could face up to life in prison.
