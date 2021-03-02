BOISE — Free2Succeed, the Idaho Department of Correction’s mentorship program created in 2016 to address rising recidivism rates across the state, has been moving full speed ahead since its inception, allowing former inmates the opportunity to restart with community support they may not have had access to before incarceration.
The program matches inmates being released from prison with mentors to help bridge the gap between the community and those who need guidance building a new life.
Mentors, some of whom are former inmates themselves, receive extensive training to step in and assist people reintegrating into Idaho’s communities in the healthiest ways possible, with the goal of reducing the current 35% recidivism rate among Idaho inmates.
It makes all the difference to have even just one person in the picture who treats former inmates like human beings, free from the stigmas attached to having a record that make it difficult to find jobs, housing, and even basic necessities in the first days of getting out, including food, clothing, identification, or something as simple as a debit card, said two former program participants, Levi Hawley and Melina Chavez-Hitesman.
“I walked out into a world this time where the one thing I knew was that everything had to be different,” said Hawley, a former Idaho inmate who described prior struggles with addiction that landed him in prison numerous times. “For me to make it, for me to survive, I had to do things differently than I had ever done them before. Having a mentor was that solid foundation, that grounding presence — a soundboard,” he said.
Hawley left prison in February 2020. He said this time, things were different leading up to his release. He’d become a Christian while incarcerated and through attending Bible study got to know a volunteer, who eventually matched as his mentor. Today, they go to the same church together, and Hawley, who ran a ministry while incarcerated called Christ for All, is doing just fine working, ministering and collecting resources for former inmates and people experiencing homelessness.
Now, he’s getting ready to become a mentor himself. And while the Idaho Department of Correction is not the only state prison system that has a mentorship program, Free2Succeed is unique in that it was designed to allow inmates released on supervision to sign up to be mentors, adding experience that Program Manager Jeff Kirkman described as “invaluable."
Kirkman said that statewide, there are approximately 860 people signed up to mentor an inmate getting ready to leave prison, while about 460 of those are actively mentoring an inmate. “Mentors are another set of eyes and another set of ears for our probation and parole officer,” added Kirkman. “I look at our mentors as the third leg of a stool that will help that individual stay out of prison.”
Parole and probation officers will regularly have 40 to 50 people on their caseload, “sometimes even higher,” Kirkman said. “You can’t put in the kind of face-to-face time that is needed. That’s why mentors are so valuable. And then, they report back to the officers.”
Like others who have completed the program, Hawley credits having the support of another person with his success, but noted that the program is what you put into it. “All of the things I did in prison before, in preparing to get out, were different because ultimately I was just preparing to get back to the streets and live my normal life,” he said.
Having access to a sober, positive influence has been a game changer this time around for Chavez-Hitesman, a former inmate who spent her 20s in and out of prison. She said the program helped pull her out of that cycle of incarceration. Today, she is a mentor to multiple former inmates, and she says her experience in the system is what allows her to become a lifeline for each mentee, based on individual needs.
“I was in and out of the system for a really long time and finally, I had someone take me in when I got out,” Chavez-Hitesman said. A woman she had been incarcerated with had offered to be her mentor. Upon release from prison, the mentor gave Chavez-Hitesman a ride and took her to all the places she needed to get a life started.
“That changed everything, because I never had that. I don’t have parents, I didn’t have anyone for support. When I got out, my mentor wrote me and we kept in contact,” she said. “I stepped out of prison able to get a job within a week. I had food set up the second day. I had a way to get a bike.”
The simple act of someone investing time to take her places has informed how Chavez-Hitesman mentors now. During the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings with parole and probation officers moved primarily to Zoom, and the face-to-face contact with mentees also became more challenging with the closure of indoor seating in restaurants and cafes.
That has been particularly difficult throughout the winter, as mentors can no longer meet with mentees outdoors, but those dedicated to the program have gotten creative, she said. Chavez-Hitesman and others speak regularly over the phone with mentees and make themselves available as needed.
Nikisha Chapman, who helps coordinate Free2Succeed in Boise as an AmeriCorps member, said one of the best ways the public can support the initiative (besides signing up to be a mentor) is to see former inmates as human beings.
“It’s hard for people to look past a criminal history once they find out about it,” she said. “But honestly, the mentors that we have, especially those on supervision, are some of the best people I’ve ever met in my life. It’s all the change they’re making.”
Chavez-Hitesman says she promotes “victory, not victim."
“It’s hard to live down," she said of her history. "And that’s why my heart is here. I have been there. I know where they’re coming from. And it’s possible to make a life out here."
She described ongoing difficulty finding jobs due to her record despite the progress she’s made, sometimes even getting to a third or final interview before a potential employer sees her record, then takes her out of the running. “Not everyone who has ever done drugs is a bad person. And also, your past does not determine who you are today,” she said.
“I maybe wasn’t a really good person in my 20s. Now, I’m in my late 30s, and I don’t even know that person. But I still have to live with her record. It’s rough.”
Ultimately, the goal of Free2Succeed is in part to flip the way incarceration is viewed by the public, Kirkman said. People have a tendency to focus on outrageous crimes while failing to recognize the 65% of Idaho inmates who are working hard, seeing success, and moving forward without returning to prison, he explained.
Asked how people can help, Hawley encouraged the community to welcome former inmates, step in, and assist those most vulnerable. When you have very basic needs met it changes your whole perspective and outlook when you’re getting ready to walk into this new life," he said.
“When it’s hard just to get the basics, it’s such a difficult thing to overcome. You can get that so much easier with any kind of help.”