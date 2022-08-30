Aaron von Ehlinger Trial day 2 (copy)

Former Idaho State Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger looks on as the defense asks questions of a witness during his trial at the Ada County Courthouse in April.

 Brian Myrick/Idaho Press

One of the year’s most closely followed trials will come to a conclusion on Wednesday when a disgraced former Idaho lawmaker is sentenced for raping a 19-year-old legislative intern.

Aaron von Ehlinger will appear in Ada County Court at 3:30 p.m. in front of Judge Michael Reardon. With a felony rape conviction, he faces from one year to life in prison.

