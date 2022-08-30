...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures near 100 to 105 expected. Wednesday
will be the hottest day for most areas.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Former Idaho State Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger looks on as the defense asks questions of a witness during his trial at the Ada County Courthouse in April.
One of the year’s most closely followed trials will come to a conclusion on Wednesday when a disgraced former Idaho lawmaker is sentenced for raping a 19-year-old legislative intern.
Aaron von Ehlinger will appear in Ada County Court at 3:30 p.m. in front of Judge Michael Reardon. With a felony rape conviction, he faces from one year to life in prison.
The intern told a Statehouse supervisor that von Ehlinger, who was 39 at the time, raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant in March 2021. Von Ehlinger said the sex was consensual.
The Lewiston Republican was serving as a state representative at the time. He resigned over the allegation last year.
Von Ehlinger served in the House for less than one year. He was appointed by Gov. Brad Little on June 3, 2020.
He resigned from the Legislature following an ethics hearing in the House of Representatives in April 2021, according to a report from the Idaho Capital Sun. The ethics committee recommended his suspension or expulsion for the alleged conduct.
He was found guilty of rape in April. Last week, he was denied a request for a retrial.