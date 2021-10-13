BOISE — Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger appeared before an Ada County judge Wednesday for a virtual arraignment on two felony charges, and was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 29.
Von Ehlinger, 39, is charged with rape and forcible penetration with a foreign object in connection with an incident during the legislative session involving a 19-year-old legislative intern. The former lawmaker from Lewiston acknowledged the sexual contact occurred, but maintained it was consensual.
Magistrate Judge John Hawley Jr. asked von Ehlinger, “Do you understand what you have been charged with?”
“Yes, your honor, I am aware…,” von Ehlinger replied. He appeared along with his attorney, Jon R. Cox, by videoconference from his attorney’s Boise office.
“Has Mr. Cox explained to you what your rights are in a felony case?” the judge asked von Ehlinger. “Yes, your honor,” he replied.
Hawley also noted that a no-contact order was issued in the case on Sept. 9. “Mr. von Ehlinger, you’re not to have any contact with the alleged victim in this case,” the judge said. “Do you understand that no-contact order is out there?”
“Certainly, your honor,” von Ehlinger replied. The judge then set the preliminary hearing date, on which von Ehlinger will appear before Magistrate Judge Kira Dale. For trial, the case has been assigned to 4th District Judge Michael Reardon.
Von Ehlinger resigned from the Legislature in May after a House Ethics Committee recommended he be suspended from office without pay for the remainder of his term for “conduct unbecoming a representative which is detrimental to the integrity of the House as a legislative body,” in connection with the intern incident along with von Ehlinger’s conduct toward several other women in the Capitol.
Authorities continued to investigate the case, and on Sept. 10, Ada County issued a felony arrest warrant for von Ehlinger on the two charges.
He was arrested in Georgia on Sept. 25 on a “fugitive from justice” warrant after returning from Central America, though his attorney later maintained he’d been on a planned vacation, not fleeing the charges. He was extradited to Idaho after spending two weeks in jail in Georgia, and booked and released from the Ada County Jail on the two felony charges.
If he is convicted of the charges, von Ehlinger could face up to life in prison and be required to register as a sex offender.
Cox told the Associated Press, “Aaron's just anxious to have this process run its course. We intend to fight these allegations vigorously, and he's looking forward to his days in court.”
Von Ehlinger appeared for the arraignment in suit and tie.
He has not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea. In Idaho's court system, most felony cases first go through a preliminary hearing, during which a magistrate judge determines if there is enough evidence to justify sending the case to district court. If the case is sent to district court, the defendant is then asked to enter a plea.
Idaho does not track many statistics related to sexual assault, but a 2016 report on sexual violence from the Idaho State Police found that only 19% of reported rapes result in an arrest, and only 15% of rape reports result in charges being filed. Only 4% of reported rapes result in a defendant being found guilty of a sex crime, according to the report.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.