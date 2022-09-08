Black Canyon Dam a day after rain storm (copy)

Black Canyon Dam, which is managed by the Black Canyon Irrigation District, is pictured on June 13. The former secretary and treasurer of Black Canyon Irrigation District, Catherine A. Skidmore, is accused of embezzling $1.8 million from the district.

 Lawrence Buys photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NOTUS — A former employee of Black Canyon Irrigation District allegedly embezzled nearly $1.8 million from the district over three years.

The district, which is headquartered in Notus, hired Catherine A. Skidmore in 2014 as its secretary and treasurer, according to an amended complaint filed on Sept. 1 in Canyon County. Beginning in June 2019, Skidmore allegedly began creating double entry transactions to cover up diverting money from the district’s bank accounts for her own gain, eventually diverting a total $1,792,245.62 in 26 instances identified so far, the document says.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments