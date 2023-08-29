Ammon Bundy

Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy walks out of an Ada County courtroom in Boise on Aug. 23.

 Kyle Pfannenstiel / Idaho Capital Sun

Originally published Aug. 29 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

Ammon Bundy is scheduled for a new trial — without a jury — starting Oct. 2 on contempt of court stemming from a lawsuit from St. Luke’s Health System.

