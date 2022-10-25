Former Idaho Gov. Philip E. Batt will join other dignitaries at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial on Wednesday to sign a beam and launch the construction of the new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights education center.
The building has been named in honor of Batt, who was Idaho governor from 1995-99, to recognize his personal and professional commitment to protect and promote human rights in Idaho.
The two-story facility will be located next to the Anne Frank Memorial in downtown Boise.
The 95-year-old Batt will be joined by Gov. Brad Little, First Lady Teresa Little, U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, State Sen. Chuck Winder, State Rep. Chris Mathias, State Rep. Lauren Necochea, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and other dignitaries and former Batt staffers.
The official signing ceremony will be held from 10-10:30 a.m., then the “beam” will remain available for the public to sign until 2 p.m.
“For over two decades, the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights has proudly served Idaho classrooms, companies, and communities. The scope of our programming, resources, and services has grown dramatically. Now it is time to look to the future,” Dan Prinzing, Wassmuth Center executive director, said in a news release. “The Philip E. Batt building will stand as a one-of-a-kind human rights education center within the footprint of a one-of-a-kind human rights memorial devoted to promoting respect for human dignity and diversity through education.”
The Center’s “Building Our Future” campaign to fund the construction has raised $4.8 million with a goal of $5.5 million, a news release from the Wassmuth Center stated. Wassmuth Center staff will be on hand to accept donations and to share information about the project mission to be a beacon of light in the state of Idaho.
Batt was born in Wilder and, aside from serving as Idaho’s governor, was Chair of the Idaho Republican Party, Lieutenant Governor, and a member of the Idaho Legislature.
Batt’s contributions to human rights in Idaho include sponsoring the creation of the Idaho Human Rights Commission, and as governor, pushing through landmark legislation to cover Idaho’s Hispanic farm workers under the state’s workers compensation program.