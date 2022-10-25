Philip E. Batt Building

This rendering shows the proposed education center to be built at Boise’s Wassmuth Center for Human Rights. It will be named the Philip E. Batt Building after the former Idaho governor.

 Courtesy of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights

Former Idaho Gov. Philip E. Batt will join other dignitaries at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial on Wednesday to sign a beam and launch the construction of the new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights education center.

The building has been named in honor of Batt, who was Idaho governor from 1995-99, to recognize his personal and professional commitment to protect and promote human rights in Idaho.

Batt Medal (copy)

Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt speaks in January 2019.

