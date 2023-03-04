Batt Medal

Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt speaks after being presented with the Idaho Medal of Achievement by Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter during a ceremony in the governor’s office at the State Capitol in this 2019 file photo. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published March 4 on KTVB.COM.

Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt died Saturday on the morning of his 96th birthday, family confirmed to KTVB. 

