Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt died Saturday on the morning of his 96th birthday, family confirmed to KTVB.
Batt was born March 4, 1927, in Wilder. After graduating from Wilder High School he studied chemical engineering at the University of Idaho from 1944 until 1948. During World War II, he served 16 months in the Army Air Forces before returning to the university.
The date of his birth — and death — fall on the anniversary of Idaho's establishment of a U.S. territory in 1863. In 2022, all of Idaho's living former governors and current Gov. Brad Little celebrated Batt's 95th birthday — and Idaho Day — at the Idaho State Archives.
A Republican, Batt served as Idaho governor from January 1995 to January 1999. During his political career, he had also served as a legislator, lieutenant governor and Idaho Republican Party chairman.
Batt had a reputation as a man of wit, wisdom and decency. While governor, he sponsored the creation of the Idaho Human Rights Commission and pushed for legislation to cover farmworkers under the state's worker's compensation program.
The new education center at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise, now under construction, has been named the Philip E. Batt Building in his honor.
Little on Saturday ordered that U.S. and state flags be lowered in Batt's honor.
“Governor Phil Batt was the epitome of a public servant, having served as Governor, Lt. Governor, and Senator. His legacy is distinguished by his unrelenting human rights leadership, determined fiscal conservatism, and enduring love of Idaho," Little said in a press release. “It is fitting Phil Batt was born and passed on ‘Idaho Day,’ the celebration of the anniversary of the day President Abraham Lincoln created the Idaho Territory in 1863. Teresa and I send our love and condolences to his wife Francee, his children, and many, many friends."
Batt's body will lie in the state Capitol, the release said, and additional details about how the public can pay their respects will be announced at a later date.
