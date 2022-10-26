Gov. Phil Batt signs beam 10-26-22

Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt smiles after signing a giant beam that will be placed in the new Philip E. Batt Building at the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise, , adjacent to the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, on Wednesday.

 JOE JASZEWSKI/Idaho Power

BOISE — Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt was honored Wednesday at a ceremony launching the construction of the new Philip E. Batt Building at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.

Among those paying tribute to the 95-year-old former governor and his human rights record were current Gov. Brad Little, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, Sen. Mike Crapo and more.

Phil Batt posing 10-26-22

Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt poses with former staffers and friends Wednesday at a ceremony in Boise launching construction of the Philip E. Batt Building at the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.
Phil Batt greeting supporters 10-26-22

Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt greets supporters and well-wishers Wednesday.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

