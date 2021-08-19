We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
BOISE — Jonathan Parker, the former chairman of the Idaho Republican Party, who was arrested for stalking in 2019, was arrested again on Wednesday for using methamphetamine, a violation of his probation.
Wednesday's probation violation charge is a felony and Parker is not eligible for bail. He attended a video arraignment Thursday, where he said he would contact his attorney prior to another arraignment on Aug. 30.
At Thursday's arraignment, Judge Karen Vehlow read from an affidavit filed by Parker's probation officer earlier on Thursday. The affidavit said Parker was arrested Wednesday after probation officers discovered methamphetamine and alcohol at his residence. Parker also tested positive for methamphetamine use, according to the officer's report. The results are pending lab confirmation.
The 2019 first-degree stalking conviction stems from an incident in which police found Parker hiding in the bushes outside his now ex-wife’s apartment, wearing a wig and masturbating. Prosecutors at the time said he went to her home twice.
The unlawful entry conviction is tied to an April 2019 incident when Parker entered the home of a female colleague in Meridian without her permission.
Ryan Suppe is the Boise City Hall and Treasure Valley business reporter for the Idaho Press. Contact him at 208-344-2055 (ext. 3038). Follow him on Twitter @salsuppe.