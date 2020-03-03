BOISE — After pleading guilty to possession of child pornography last month, a former skating instructor at the Idaho IceWorld now has a federal court sentencing scheduled for May.
Jonathan Schmidt entered the plea on Feb. 21, according to court records. His sentencing is set for May 14.
The charge he pleaded to stems from an investigation by the Boise Police Department and the Idaho Office of Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force, stretching back to January 2019. Police believe Schmidt downloaded “high definition digitally animated images of young children engaged in sexual activity with adults,” according to an affidavit of probable cause for Schmidt’s arrest.
When police searched his home in August, according to the affidavit, he told officers he’d watched child pornography for years, tried to quit, and had never been able to. He’d switched to computer-generated images he told them, believing them to be legal.
Police found three CDs containing child pornography during that search, according to the affidavit. According to the plea agreement, officers found 120 videos of and 11 images of child pornography on discs they took from Schmidt’s home, as well as a hard drive with 500 images of computer-generated child pornography. All together, according to the plea agreement, Schmidt admitted to “knowingly” possessing more than 600 pornographic images depicting children.
Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway confirmed Tuesday Schmidt is no longer employed by the IceWorld, and said he’d been terminated upon his arrest. In an August letter to IceWorld patrons, Holloway wrote there was no indication the IceWorld was at all involved in the case.
Schmidt faces up to 20 years in prison and must register as a sex offender, according to the plea agreement.