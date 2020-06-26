BOISE — A former employee of Boise’s IceWorld was sentenced to six and a half years in prison on this, after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in February.
U.S. District Court Judge David C. Nye also ordered Jonathan Schmidt, who worked as a youth ice skating coach at IceWorld, to pay a $2,000 fine and serve 20 years of supervised release after his prison sentence, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.
The case has its origins in January 2019, when a detective from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force found evidence Schmidt had obtained computer-generated child pornography via a peer-to-peer network. Police obtained a search warrant of Schmidt’s home, and found several CDs there, containing roughly 120 videos, 11 images of child pornography and 500 images of computer-generated child pornography. He later admitted to detectives he’d been viewing child pornography on and off for a few years, according to the release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
As a result of the sentence, Schmidt will also have to register as a sex offender.