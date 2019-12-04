CALDWELL — A former Greenleaf Friends Academy teacher arrested last year on a charge of attempted sexual battery was sentenced Tuesday to 90 days in jail and probation.
Trevor Douty, who was then 28, of Greenleaf was arrested and charged in September 2018 with attempted sexual battery of a minor aged 16 or 17, following an investigation led by the Idaho Crimes Against Children Unit. Douty was accused of sending inappropriate messages to a teenage victim.
Douty had a mistrial in May after a jury deadlocked following a three-day trial. In August, he took a plea deal, pleading guilty to an amended charge of felony injury to a child. Douty will not have to register as a sex offender for the felony injury to a child conviction.
Third District Court Judge Andrea Courtney sentenced Douty to 90 days in the Canyon County jail, with credit for four days served and with the option of work release.
Courtney also issued Douty an underlying sentence of three years in prison, should he violate felony probation, which he will be placed on for six years, according to the Idaho online courts repository.
At the time of his arrest, Douty was employed as a teacher at Greenleaf Friends Academy in Greenleaf. He was listed as a high school biology, chemistry, anatomy and physiology teacher as well as an 11th grade class adviser. He also coached track and basketball for the high school high school track coach and middle school football, according to the private Christian school's website.
Superintendent Rob Lowe previously confirmed to the Idaho Press that Douty no longer is employed at the school.