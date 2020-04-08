CALDWELL — Former Greenleaf mayor and businessman, Brad Holton, is running for District 2 Canyon County Commissioner.
Holton, a Republican, will be running in the May 19 primary for the seat currently held by Commissioner Tom Dale, who is not seeking reelection.
In a press release, Holton wrote that he spend 23 years as mayor of Greenleaf, 30 years in nonprofit leadership and 40 years in private manufacturing.
"If elected as commissioner, my goal will be to guide growth in ways that maintain and enhance our quality of life without burdening the existing taxpayer," Holton wrote in his statement. "I will strive to protect our agricultural community and encourage responsible economic development. I look forward to addressing the taxpayer’s concerns, such as the need for more jail space. We must step back and find affordable incremental solutions that are achievable."
Funding a new jail has been on the Board of County Commissioners' agenda for years, though voters have repeatedly voted down bond questions on the ballot.
Holton will face three challengers in the primary, including Destination Caldwell CEO Keri Smith-Sigman.
The May 19 election will be conducted through absentee ballots due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Voters can request an absentee ballot at idahovotes.gov.