BOISE — Former Gov. Phil Batt signed copies of a new book about him at Rediscovered Bookshop in Boise on Tuesday. People lined up down 8th Street for the signing and a chance to greet the former governor, who is 94.
Entitled “Lucky: The Wit and Wisdom of Governor Phil Batt,” and edited by Rod Gramer, the book includes an extended interview with the former Republican governor and explores his views on past and contemporary politics, according a news release issued by Caxton Press, the Caldwell-based publisher of the book. Topics covered include “human rights, immigration, deficits, and the lack of political civility,” according to the release.
“Batt brought a practical, business-like discipline to the statehouse, but one tempered with a soft heart for Idahoans who needed support, including the young, vulnerable, and marginalized,” the release reads.
The book also discusses Batt’s relationships with other politicians of his era, including Sen. Jim McClure and former Democratic Gov. Cecil Andrus, and includes essays from two former governors whose political careers were shaped by Batt, according to the release.
Gramer signed book copies at the event, too, and Batt was assisted by his former scheduler, Eva Gay Yost, and his wife, Francee Batt.
Batt served in the state Legislature for 16 years, and as lieutenant governor for four years before his election into the governorship, where he served between 1995-1999. Batt maintained a presence in politics after his term, and is a proponent of the Add the Words campaign in Idaho, which seeks to add the words “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to the Idaho Human Rights Act. Batt authored the original act. In January 2021, Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, introduced legislation to amend the law, marking the 15th time such legislation was introduced, but it was not signed into law.
All of the author’s royalties will be donated to the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise, according to the release. The book is available at local bookstores and by visiting CaxtonPress.com.